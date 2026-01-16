'Mandate For Development': CM Fadnavis On BJP-Shiv Sena Combine's Splendid Show In Civic Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday termed the BJP-Shiv Sena combine's performance in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections as a massive mandate for development.

CM Fadnavis was speaking to reporters at the state BJP headquarters after participating in the celebrations over its stellar performance in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra in the civic body elections.

The celebration was attended by BJP state president Ravindra Chavan and Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam.

“The public has responded overwhelmingly to the issues on which we fought the municipal elections across the state. Therefore, our future agenda will remain solely focused on development. We dedicate this victory to bringing about a major transformation in the lives of the poor and the middle class through development,” said CM Fadnavis.

CM Fadnavis remembered Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray while dedicating the victory to party workers. He offered a stern word of advice to the newly elected BJP corporators, urging them to behave with a high sense of responsibility.

“You have been elected because of the people's trust in the BJP. I expect conduct from you that ensures this trust is never broken,” he said.

Highlighting the magnitude of the win, CM Fadnavis noted that the BJP and the Mahayuti alliance have secured a“Grand Victory” (Mahavijay), breaking all previous electoral records. He expressed confidence that, based on current trends, the Mahayuti flag would fly high over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as well.

“Today's record-breaking mandate makes one thing clear: people want development and honesty. Furthermore, these results clarify that Maharashtra's faith still rests firmly with PM Modi. We secured this victory because the blessings of Balasaheb Thackeray were with our Mahayuti,” CM Fadnavis stated.

The Chief Minister also touched upon the party's ideological stance, stating:“Hindutva is the soul of our work and our thoughts. We are proud to be Hindutvavadis. In the truest sense, Hindutva and development cannot be separated. We do not believe in narrow Hindutva; we believe in a broad, inclusive Hindutva. Our definition of Hindutva includes everyone who considers India's culture as their own and follows the ancient Indian way of life. It is because of this broad vision that we have received such widespread public support.”

CM Fadnavis reminded leaders and workers that they were elected due to the public's faith in PM Modi and the BJP. He expressed confidence that the elected representatives would maintain this integrity through their future actions.

In his remarks, CM Fadnavis congratulated Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for the Mahayuti's victory but refrained from mentioning the name of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Meanwhile, BJP state chief Ravindra Chavan said that the voters have preferred Maharashtra's development over emotional appeals.“For years, BJP workers dreamed of leading the party towards success and worked with total dedication to realise that dream. Through a spirit of sacrifice and commitment, countless workers have taken the party's ideology to the grassroots,” said Chavan while dedicating the victory to all these hardworking karyakartas (workers).

“Under the guidance of PM Modi, Union Home Minister Shah, National President J.P. Nadda, and National Working President Nitin Nabin, and under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the BJP contested this election on a developmental agenda. While the opposition attempted to lure voters through emotional appeals, it has become clear that the public does not fall for such 'hypocrisy',” said Chavan. He thanked the voters for blessing the BJP's focus on progress.

“For many years, elections were fought on emotional issues, influencing many voters. However, this election, under the capable leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, proved to be a turning point for Maharashtra's development. I express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the people of Maharashtra on behalf of the party and all its workers for their overwhelming blessings towards 'Vision Maharashtra' and the goal of taking the state towards a Trillion-Dollar Economy,” said Chavan.