PM Modi On Maha Civic Poll Results: 'Mandate To Give Greater Momentum To Progress'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the municipal corporation election results in Maharashtra show that the bond between the NDA and the people of the state has become even stronger, adding that the mandate will give greater momentum to progress and is a celebration of the glorious culture connected with the state.

In his post in Marathi on X, the Prime Minister wrote,“Thank you, Maharashtra. The enthusiastic people of the state have blessed the NDA's agenda of public welfare and good governance. The results of various municipal corporation elections show that the bond between the NDA and the people of Maharashtra has become even stronger. The experience of our performance and the vision of development have touched the hearts of the people. I express heartfelt gratitude to all the people of Maharashtra. This mandate will give greater momentum to progress and is a celebration of the glorious culture connected with the state.”

He further stated,“I am proud of every NDA worker across Maharashtra who stays with the people and works tirelessly, day and night. While sharing information about the performance of our alliance, they also clearly underlined our vision for the times ahead and effectively countered the false allegations of the opposition. My heartfelt best wishes to them.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his reaction posted on X said,“The tremendous success of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in the Maharashtra municipal corporation elections makes one thing very clear – that today, the trust of the people in every nook and corner of the country rests only and only on the development policies of the NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. This historic success is nothing but the seal of approval stamped by the people of Maharashtra on the development and public welfare work carried out by the MahaYuti government.”

He added,“Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for this overwhelming support! Hearty congratulations to Chief Minister Shri @Dev_Fadnavis ji, Deputy Chief Minister Shri @mieknathshinde ji, BJP Maharashtra State President Shri @RaviDadaChavan ji, and all the workers of BJP-Shiv Sena for this success!”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also reacted to the development, saying,“Thank you, Maharashtra.”