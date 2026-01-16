Qatar Education Minister Holds Talks With Saudi And Yemeni Counterparts In Riyadh

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Minister of Education and Higher Education HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater has held meetings in Riyadh with her Saudi and Yemeni counterparts to discuss ways of strengthening cooperation in the education sector.

HE Al Khater met Minister of Education of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, HE Yousef bin Abdullah Al Benyan and Minister of Education of the Republic of Yemen, HE Tareq bin Salem Al Akbari. Discussions focused on enhancing joint cooperation in areas including teacher development, technical education and the exchange of expertise.



HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater with Minister of Education of the Republic of Yemen HE Tareq bin Salem Al Akbari.

The meetings took place on Thursday on the sidelines of celebrations marking the golden jubilee of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States.

The talks aimed at supporting the advancement of education systems and strengthening shared educational efforts among the brotherly countries.