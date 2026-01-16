Czech Prime Minister Babis Wins Parliamentary Confidence Vote

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Prague: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his newly formed government have won a mandatory vote of confidence in parliament, one month after taking office.

Lawmakers approved the right-leaning government by 108 votes to 91. Under the Czech constitution, any newly appointed government must seek a confidence vote within 30 days.

The ruling coalition is led by Babis's right-wing ANO party, alongside the Motorists party and the right-wing Freedom and Direct Democracy party. Outlining his domestic agenda, Mr Babis said Czech citizens would be his top priority.

He reiterated his opposition to adopting the euro and criticised European Union climate policies, describing them as harmful to national industry.

On foreign policy, the prime minister ruled out Czech participation in peacekeeping missions in Ukraine, adding that a Prague-based ammunition initiative to support Kyiv would be limited to a coordinating role.