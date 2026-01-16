India's Preferred Luxury Car Rental Indian Travel House

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 16, 2026 4:39 am - Premium luxury car rental for corporate travel events & daily commute. chauffeur-driven cars across india with comfort, punctuality and 24x7 service.

We offer you the best in luxury car rental, which is designed for professionals, families and organizations that value comfort, promptness and quality. Our services are custom made for corporate meetings, airport transfers, wedding functions and daily office commute. Our fleet of chauffeur driven cars ensures that your travel is smooth and stress free. We are present in all the major indian cities and are focused on providing a dependable, comfortable and quality car rental service from pick up to the destination around the clock 24x7.



Employee Transfer Services for Safe & Timely Commute

We provide corporates punctual and employee-friendly managed employee transfer services which are technology driven with app based routing and tracking for on time daily pickup and drop transportation services. we assist organizations with safe and efficient employee movements with trained drivers, clean vehicles and optimized routes.

Corporate Car Rental Solutions for Business Travel

Over 5 decades, India Travel House has built long-lasting relationship with their corporate clients by providing technology driven car rental services across India. We offer mobile based app for reservation, centralized reservation desk which is operational 24x7. The inhouse software application ensures chauffeur & car allotment, real time closing of the duty, generation of digitally signed e-invoice, online payment gateway, billing MIS which can be tailored made as per the client's requirement.

The reliable fleet and experienced chauffeurs ensures safe driving, punctuality with well maintained luxury car rental services across India.

Weddings and Hotel Travel Arrangements Made Easy

We, Indian Travel House have a specialized team to coordinate, plan and offer a complete ground transportation services for the wedding. The design package includes airport transfers, logistics movement of the guests to the venue and return. A helpdesk team is stationed at the marriage venue to assist the guests and the relatives. We also offer vintage car for the bridegroom.

We provide ground transportation facilities including luxury car & buses for destination marriages across India.

We also manage the travel desk of the leading Hotels and are offering fleet for specialized travel within the city or the neighbouring cities.

Conferences and Event Travel Management Services

Indian Travel House offers the complete mobility needs for events & conferences pan India.

The quality fleet offered are SUVs & luxury buses to transport the guests from the city to the venue destination and return.

A back-up fleet and a help desk is provided at the venue for immediate assistance & contingency, if any.

Bus Rental Services for Group Transportation

We offer specialized bus rental services to schools, universities and corporate clients for safe and efficient movement.

Our fleet of luxury buses with trained and experienced drivers ensures comfort and disciplined drive for large group of students or employees.

Airport Transfer Services with Professional Chauffeurs

Our airport transport services focus on on-time arrival, receiving the guest with a placard at the airport and escorting the guest to the car.

For premier guests or event/ conference we also offer meet and greet facility at the airport.

For solo lady traveller, the back-office team tracks every duty and reconfirms the arrival at the destination with the guest. The inhouse technology driven application ensures seamless service followed by SMS & whatsApp message.

Why Indian Travel House

Indian Travel House offers ground mobility services under one umbrella namely, airport transfer, local and outstation travel, monthly rental, events & conferences, weddings, premium fleet of hi-end luxury cars & buses.

Indian Trave House offers quality car rental services pan India with the following parameters:

1)Mobile based app for booking across india.

2)Software driven process for booking confirmation, allotment, dispatch, closing of duty, digitally signed invoices and submission for credit card payments.

3)Special one-way airport transfers rate.

4)Accurate billing as the actual km & time travelled using technology driven application whereby reducing unnecessary expenses for car rental services.

5)GPS tracking for solo lady traveller in the early hours or late night.

6)Dedicated fleet with trained & experienced chauffeurs.

7)Providing safe drive with company owned fleet in the metro cities.

8)Monthly submission of business analytical MIS.

9)Dedicated client manager. indiantravelhouse