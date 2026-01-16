Where To Find Cheap Kevin James 2026 Comedy Tour Tickets Capitalcitytickets Deals

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Laugh along with Kevin James on his 2026 Eat The Frog stand-up tour! The King of Queens legend brings fresh, relatable humor to theaters nationwide starting Jan 15 in West Palm Beach. Score the cheapest authentic tickets at CapitalCityTickets-low prices, 100% guarantee, and fast delivery for budget-friendly seats!"Laugh out loud with Kevin James on his 2026 Eat The Frog stand-up tour! The King of Queens and Paul Blart star delivers fresh, relatable comedy about family, life, and aging-perfect for fans craving his signature humor. Catch him live starting January 15 in West Palm Beach, FL, with stops in Orlando, Akron, Columbus, Nashville, Asheville, and more through May 2026.

Kevin James, the beloved star of The King of Queens, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, and countless Adam Sandler comedies, is hitting the road in 2026 with his hilarious new stand-up tour: Eat The Frog! Fresh off his Prime Video special Irregardless (nominated for a Critics Choice Award), James brings his signature everyman charm, relatable stories about family, aging, and life's absurdities, plus sidesplitting physical comedy to theaters nationwide. These shows promise 90 minutes of non-stop laughs with all-new material-no opener needed!

With the tour kicking off right now in January 2026 (current date: Jan 14), tickets are in high demand

Kevin James Eat The Frog 2026 Tour Dates: Full Schedule

The tour is rolling out with more cities added-here's the confirmed lineup so far (dates subject to change; verify on official sites):

January 15, 2026 – West Palm Beach, FL – Raymond F. Kravis Center - Dreyfoos Concert Hall

January 16, 2026 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

January 17, 2026 – Orlando, FL – Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center

March 6, 2026 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre

March 7, 2026 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium

March 20, 2026 – Joliet, IL – Rialto Square Theatre

March 21, 2026 – Appleton, WI – Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

March 22, 2026 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

April 9, 2026 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

April 10, 2026 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

April 11, 2026 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium at Harrah's Cherokee Center

May 8, 2026 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

May 9, 2026 – Davenport, IA – Adler Theatre

May 10, 2026 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theatre

(Additional dates like El Paso, TX and others may be rescheduled or added-check kevinjames for updates!)

