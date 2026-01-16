Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Awards Nadezhda Ismayilova With 'Shohrat' Order

2026-01-16 09:05:50
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Nadezhda Ismayilova has been awarded the "Shohrat" Order, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, Ismayilova was awarded the 'Shohrat' Order for her special merits in the field of journalism in Azerbaijan.

Trend News Agency

