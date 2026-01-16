Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Dismisses Rauf Valiyev From His Position - Decree


2026-01-16 09:05:50
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Rauf Valiyev has been dismissed from the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC (ASCO), Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

