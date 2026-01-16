403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Azerbaijan Appoints New Chairperson To ASCO - Decree
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Afgan Jalilov has been appointed the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC, Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
Until now, A. Jalilov had been serving in an interim capacity as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the State Maritime and Port Agency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment