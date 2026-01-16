Turkmenistan And Palestine Discuss Parliamentary And Humanitarian Ties

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Palestine discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The talks were held during a meeting between Turkmenistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Myahri Byashimova and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Palestine to Turkmenistan Rana Abu Khijleh in Ashgabat on January 16.

The sides highlighted the humanitarian focus of Turkmenistan's foreign policy under the guidance of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Earlier, on November 1, Speaker of the Turkmen Parliament Dunyagozel Gulmanova met with the Palestinian Ambassador to discuss interparliamentary and humanitarian cooperation, as well as ways to expand political and diplomatic ties between Turkmenistan and Palestine.