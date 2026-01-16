Court Sets UAH 33M Bail For Tymoshenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The decision was announced by Judge Vitalii Dubas, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The court has ruled: the motion is to be partially granted. A preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 33 million is to be applied to Tymoshenko," the judge said.

In addition, the court imposed a number of obligations on Tymoshenko, including appearing upon summons by the court, investigator, or prosecutor; surrendering her passports for travel abroad for safekeeping; refraining from communicating with 66 members of parliament; not leaving the Kyiv region; and notifying authorities of any change in her place of residence or employment.

The court ruling does not mention any obligation to wear an electronic ankle monitor.

The defense team asked the court to dismiss the SAPO prosecutor's motion, calling it "groundless."

Tymoshenko states that recording of her conversation with MP Kopytin was edited

During the hearing, the court rejected the defense team's motions to obtain the full audio recording of Tymoshenko's conversation with MP Ihor Kopytin and to summon him for questioning.

Earlier, Tymoshenko said the published recording of her conversation with Kopytin had been falsified.

On January 13, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said they had exposed the head of a parliamentary faction for attempting to bribe lawmakers to secure "the right" vote for or against specific draft laws.

On January 14, Tymoshenko confirmed that searches had been conducted at the Batkivshchyna party's office and rejected all accusations.

NABU and SAPO have served a notice of suspicion on the head of a parliamentary faction over allegedly offering unlawful benefits to lawmakers.