Zelensky Explains What He Expects From Energy Ramstein
“We expect Ramstein [Energy Ramstein] to quickly deliver what our partners have,” he said.
Zelensky clarified that Energy Ramstein will serve as a platform to discuss the continuation of aid deliveries from partners amid difficult weather conditions and daily Russian shelling.
The president stressed that partner countries' warehouses hold many missiles necessary for Ukraine's defense, but their delivery is complicated by those countries' internal laws.
“We are at war; we really need this, and in some countries, thank God, there is no war. And you beseech all these missiles for various air defense systems... You just demand them,” he said.
He added that despite daily Russian shelling, Ukrainian power grids are constantly being restored.
“Yesterday, consumption was high, I think it was around 18 GW, and we had a capacity of 11 GW or so. That was the case yesterday, but every day we are restoring something. I won't say exactly where,” he said.Read also: Second-level protection has proven its effectiveness at energy facilities – Shmyhal
Zelensky noted that not only are the stations being restored daily, but also the technical capabilities to increase electricity imports, which, according to him, are being destroyed daily by Russian attacks.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together with the Ministry of Energy, is convening the Energy Ramstein to secure maximum support from Ukraine's international partners.
