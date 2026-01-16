Russia Delaying Peace Talks, Starting With Humanitarian Track Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by an Ukrinform correspondent, this was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference following his meeting with Czech President Petr Pavel.

“I believe that Ukraine has the initiative in the negotiations. I think we are moving faster than Russia in this process. We worked very well with the American side. In some issues, however, we are not on the same side (with the United States – ed.). That is clear – I am defending the interests of our state. An ultimatum, in my view, is a non-working model in democratic relations between countries,” he said.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine, like the United States, is interested in ending the war and wants to do so as quickly as possible. At the same time, Russia is slowing down peace processes, starting with the humanitarian track. According to the President, a swap of one thousand prisoners of war was planned for the end of last year, but it was Russia that postponed it.

“We understand that the delay in signing (peace documents – ed.) and ending the war is coming from Russia. A very simple example: at the end of last year, there were agreements to exchange our people, prisoners of war – one thousand people were to be exchanged. What is the problem? What is the delay on the Ukrainian side? Who is holding Ukrainians captive? Us? Russia. Why are they not exchanging them? Does the United States have an answer to this question? No, because some questions are uncomfortable, but absolutely fair. Russia is delaying all processes, starting with the humanitarian track. Let's exchange a thousand people – postponed. Let's exchange at least 500 – postponed. Let's exchange everyone for everyone – which is part of the 20-point plan – postponed,” he said.

The President called for increased pressure on Russia.

“Sufficient pressure on Russia is needed – and everything will end. I believe we are very close to this,” he added.

Only Ukraine currently shows willingness for peace, says Czech president

As reported, in a recent interview with Reuters, U.S. President Donald Trump said he believes Ukraine is currently less ready to accept a peace agreement than Russia.