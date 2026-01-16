“Energy Ramstein” To Be Held Online, Date Yet To Be Determined
“It will be an online meeting, the date is still being determined,” Tykhyi said.
He informed that Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal are scheduled to participate on the Ukrainian side.Read also: FM Sybiha announced holding of“Energy Ramstein”
As reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together with the Ministry of Energy, is convening“Energy Ramstein with the aim of attracting maximum support from Ukraine's international partners.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said he expects the“Energy Ramstein” to speed up the delivery of aid from partners.
Photo: gov
