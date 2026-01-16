Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
It's Russian Oligarchs That Could Stop Putin, British General Says

It's Russian Oligarchs That Could Stop Putin, British General Says


2026-01-16 09:05:33
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by Sir Rupert Smith, former NATO Deputy Supreme Commander Allied Powers Europe (DSACEUR).

“If Putin is the sole decision maker, then the cost to his own position of making peace has to be less than the cost of sustaining the war,” Smith said.

In his view, although economic problems and shortages of human resources are increasing the price Russia pays for prolonging the war, a tipping point has not yet been reached.

“And the tipping point is not the people. It's the ruling oligarchy, the large-scale criminal enterprise running the country,” Smith emphasized.

At the same time, he noted that he is not confident that Putin, in the end, is a decision maker.

“Quite a good example in the past might be the Russian-Japanese war of 1912 when they had to make peace. And that peace was largely dictated by aristocracy. The cost to the Tsar of making peace was less than the continuing situation in the country,” Smith stressed.

Read also: Only Ukraine currently shows willingness for peace, says Czech president

As Ukrinform reported, the European Union believes that peace in Ukraine depends on a decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin and therefore does not rule out negotiations with him in the future in order to help achieve peace in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom did not support the idea put forward by France and Italy to resume direct negotiations with Vladimir Putin.

MENAFN16012026000193011044ID1110607891



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search