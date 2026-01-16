It's Russian Oligarchs That Could Stop Putin, British General Says
“If Putin is the sole decision maker, then the cost to his own position of making peace has to be less than the cost of sustaining the war,” Smith said.
In his view, although economic problems and shortages of human resources are increasing the price Russia pays for prolonging the war, a tipping point has not yet been reached.
“And the tipping point is not the people. It's the ruling oligarchy, the large-scale criminal enterprise running the country,” Smith emphasized.
At the same time, he noted that he is not confident that Putin, in the end, is a decision maker.
“Quite a good example in the past might be the Russian-Japanese war of 1912 when they had to make peace. And that peace was largely dictated by aristocracy. The cost to the Tsar of making peace was less than the continuing situation in the country,” Smith stressed.Read also: Only Ukraine currently shows willingness for peace, says Czech president
As Ukrinform reported, the European Union believes that peace in Ukraine depends on a decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin and therefore does not rule out negotiations with him in the future in order to help achieve peace in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the United Kingdom did not support the idea put forward by France and Italy to resume direct negotiations with Vladimir Putin.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment