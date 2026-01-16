Armenia's Parliament Speaker Thanks Türkiye For Supporting Peace And TRIPP

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Armenia's Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan has expressed gratitude to Türkiye's foreign minister and regional partners for their support of peace and regional cooperation, Azernews reports, citing Armenian media, Simonyan made the remarks on January 16 while speaking to journalists.

“I would like to thank Türkiye's foreign minister and all regional partners who support calls from the majority of the Armenian public to advance peace, implement trade, and develop this trade within the framework of TRIPP,” Simonyan said.

He made the statement while commenting on a message from Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who voiced support for the constructive stance taken by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Simonyan's remarks come amid ongoing discussions on regional connectivity and economic cooperation initiatives aimed at promoting stability and trade in the South Caucasus.