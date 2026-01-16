Azerbaijan Introduces Phased Plan For Modern Cultural Model

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

On January 14, 2026, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed an official decree approving the ambitious "Azerbaijani Culture – 2040" Cultural Concept, a strategic framework designed to guide the nation's cultural development for the next two decades and beyond, Azernews reports.

The Concept aims to harmonise tradition and modernity, safeguarding national identity while positioning Azerbaijani culture for sustainable growth and global engagement.

It seeks to establish a modern cultural model that upholds national and moral values while ensuring systematic, long-term development across all cultural sectors.

Coordinated by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Concept lays out an integrated, phased strategy to be implemented in three major stages: 2026–2030, 2031–2035, and 2036–2040, with each stage defined by specific goals and institutional mechanisms to guide progress.

Strengthening Role of Azerbaijani Language

The "Azerbaijani Culture – 2040" Cultural Concept places a strong emphasis on the Azerbaijani language. It advocates for strengthening the role of the language in cultural life, developing its essence, and increasing its visibility and influence on the international stage.

To achieve these objectives, the Concept outlines systematic measures designed to enhance the status of the Azerbaijani in society. These include coordinated efforts to develop, promote, and advocate for the language, ensuring that it remains a living and evolving medium of expression.

Expected outcomes include the further development of the Azerbaijani literary language, the creation of new works in the native tongue, and wider use of Azerbaijani across digital platforms.

The Concept also calls attention to the importance of coordinated international promotion, aiming to expand the geographical reach of the Azerbaijani language and strengthen its role in global communication.

Measures will focus on increasing both the quantity and quality of scientific, journalistic, and literary works produced in Azerbaijani, ensuring that the language continues to thrive as a dynamic cultural and intellectual instrument.

State Programs for Cultural Development

Under the framework of the "Azerbaijani Culture – 2040" Cultural Concept, a series of state programs will be developed to guide the country's cultural development.

These programs will focus on strengthening the Azerbaijani language and literature, preserving the nation's cultural and natural heritage, and advancing the arts, audiovisual industry, behavioural and knowledge culture, and creative industries.

One of the Concept's central objectives is to facilitate a cultural return to Azerbaijan's historical geography, restoring the historical and cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people that has been destroyed or lost over time. A key unifying factor in this effort is the revitalisation of the Azerbaijani language's regional role, strengthening its influence both domestically and internationally.

The Concept also emphasizes organized cultural participation as a critical instrument for advancing Azerbaijan's regional interests and fostering friendly relations with neighbouring countries.

Strategic Priorities and Three-Phase Implementation Plan

The "Azerbaijani Culture – 2040" Cultural Concept is a strategic planning document that defines the direction of state cultural policy, addressing both global and domestic challenges.

Its primary aim is to create and develop a modern cultural model rooted in Azerbaijan's national identity, while expanding mutual engagement with other cultures by 2040. The Concept ensures a unified, systematic, and sustainable approach across all activities in the cultural sphere.

Within this framework, the Concept envisions culture becoming an inseparable part of daily life, preserving foundational values while enhancing its functionality through modern tools and platforms. At the same time, it highlights the importance of maintaining traditional forms of communication in an era of rapid digital transformation.

The Concept encompasses a wide range of cultural fields, including the Azerbaijani language, behavioural and knowledge culture, literature, the arts, and cultural heritage. It also highlights essential Azerbaijani cultural values, such as national and moral principles, tolerance, individuality and uniqueness, accessibility, and the Azerbaijani language itself.

Implementation of the Concept is planned in three phases: 2026–2030, 2031–2035, and 2036–2040.

This phased approach ensures systematic progress, continuous evaluation, and long-term sustainability, paving the way for Azerbaijan to establish a modern, resilient, and globally connected cultural ecosystem by 2040.

Cultural Achievements in Film and UNESCO Recognition

Between 2003 and 2025, Azerbaijan made significant strides in the field of culture. The government supported the development of cinematography and the film industry, while the number of academic, national, and leading theatres across the country increased. During this period, Azerbaijan hosted more than 100 international festivals, organised over 60 Azerbaijani Cultural Days abroad, and held over 100 anniversary and other cultural events.

Efforts to preserve cultural heritage were equally remarkable. Between 2003 and 2023, four of Azerbaijan's cultural and natural sites were added to UNESCO's World Heritage List, bringing the country's total to five.

Moreover, the cities of Baku, Shaki, and Lankaran joined UNESCO's Creative Cities Network, while 24 elements of Azerbaijan's intangible cultural heritage gained recognition: 22 on the Representative List and 2 on the Urgent Safeguarding List.

Over these years, museums and galleries hosted more than 42,700 exhibitions, with 36 culturally significant artefacts returned from abroad and 20,085 artefacts restored.

Investing in Cultural Education and Global Collaboration

The development of cultural education has been another priority. Institutions dedicated to cultural studies have been established, and in the past 20 years, more than 60 specialists received state-supported training abroad in cultural disciplines.

To strengthen international cultural cooperation, Azerbaijan has established cultural centres in six countries: Germany, Austria, France, Italy, Uzbekistan, and Turkiye.

These centres serve as hubs for promoting Azerbaijani culture abroad, facilitating artistic exchange and fostering a global appreciation of the nation's cultural heritage.