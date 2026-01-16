MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Enertopia Announces Corporate Update

January 16, 2026

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2026) - Enertopia Corporation (OTCQB: ENRT) (CSE: ENRT) ("Enertopia'' or the "Company") announces corporate update.

The Company is pleased to report that it has agreed to sell its West Tonopah lithium project near Tonopah, NV to American Battery Technology Company. The Company will receive $500,000 USD for the sale of the project, and ABAT will refund the property bond held by the Nevada Division of Minerals in the amount of $5,596 USD to the company. The Agreement was executed on January 15th and no finders fees are payable. The anticipated closing is expected to take place on or around January 20, 2026.

Over the past several months, the company has conducted an extensive cash flow analysis of the lithium market, input cost measures, and expenditures, after which we decided that it was in the best interest of the company to sell the West Tonopah project. The additional capital is allowing Enertopia to explore other industrial or metallic exploration or mining opportunities that could be synergistic with the use of our patented technology stack.

"We would also like to thank the American Battery Technology Team for its efforts in moving the Li project forward," stated CEO, Robert McAllister.

About Enertopia Corp.

Enertopia Corp. defines itself as an Energy Solutions Company focused on modern technology through a combination of our intellectual property patents in green technologies to build shareholder value.

