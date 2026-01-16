MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Critical Minerals Americas Inc. Announces Appointment of Hon. Sonya Savage, KC and Gregory Turnbull, KC as Independent Directors

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2026) - Critical Minerals Americas Inc. ("CMAI" or "the Company"), a Canadian private company focused on the development of its vast Critical Minerals and Rare Earth Elements "REE" project. CMAI recently announced the completion of its National Instrument (NI) 43-101 technical report on its progress in advancing the development of a strategic long-term domestic supply of Critical Minerals and REE's through its SBH Black Shale Project ("SBH Project") located in NE Alberta, Canada.

The SBH Project is considered one of the largest known accumulations of recoverable Critical Minerals with Rare Earth Elements located in North America, the total potential tonnage of mineralized black shales amounts to approximately 34.5 to 52.2 Billion Tonnes.

The critical minerals and REE's contained within the mineralized black shale formations include Mo, Ni, U, V, Zn, Cu, Co, Li, Sc and all REEs including La, Ce, Pr, Nd, Sm, Eu, Gd, Tb, Dy, Ho, Er, Tm, Yb, Lu, Y, Th, except for Promethium.

CMAI holds a 100 per cent interest in rock-hosted minerals permits comprising an aggregate of 466.66 sq kms. which is located approximately 120 kilometers (km) north of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

The Project is directly accessible by winter roads and air (fixed-wing and helicopter) from Fort McMurray.

CMAI is pleased to announce Hon. Sonya Savage, KC and Mr. Greg Turnbull, KC have been appointed to its Board of Directors. Both will serve as Independent Directors.

These appointments deepen CMAI's Board's expertise in corporate governance, capital markets and financing, national and international strategic relationships and project planning oversight at a key time when the Company is accelerating awareness and support for expedited development of its substantial and unique critical minerals and rare earth elements deposits in Northern Alberta.

Hon. Sonya Savage, KC, Independent Director

Ms. Savage is a leading advocate in the energy industry, bringing a rare combination of senior government leadership, corporate executive experience, and private legal practice. She served for four years as a Senior Minister in the Government of Alberta, most recently as Minister of Environment and Protected Areas, and previously as Minister of Energy and Minister of Justice and Solicitor General.

As Minister of Environment and Protected Areas, Ms. Savage led the development of Alberta's Emissions Reduction and Energy Development Plan 2023, modernized Alberta's industrial carbon pricing and emissions trading system (TIER), and oversaw Alberta's ESG Secretariat, Emissions Reduction Alberta, Natural Resources Conservation Board, and Environmental Appeals Board. She also served as Alberta's primary intergovernmental representative on federal energy, climate, and environmental policy matters.

As Minister of Energy, Ms. Savage oversaw Alberta's energy and mineral resources, represented the province internationally at OPEC meetings and across the United States and Europe, and led the development of legal, policy, and fiscal frameworks for emerging growth areas including carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), hydrogen, critical minerals, small modular reactors, geothermal energy, and renewables.

Prior to public office, Ms. Savage held senior executive roles with the Canadian Energy Pipeline Association and Enbridge. She earned a Master of Laws (LLM) in 2015, with a published thesis on the evolving role of the National Energy Board and was appointed King's Counsel (KC) in 2022. She is currently Senior Counsel at Borden Ladner Gervais.

Gregory Turnbull, KC, Independent Director

Mr. Turnbull brings extensive experience in corporate governance, finance, and securities law, having served as an officer or director of numerous public and private companies. His prior board roles include Crescent Point Energy, Heritage Oil Limited, Storm Resources Ltd., and Sunshine Oilsands Ltd., as well as serving as Chair of Alberta Health Services and Chair of the Calgary Zoo.

Mr. Turnbull is currently a director of SNDL Inc., Fiddlehead Resources Corp. and Sleeping Giant Capital Corp. and recently served as Strategic Advisor to Fasken. Prior to joining Fasken, he was a long-time partner and Managing Partner at McCarthy Tétrault LLP, where he advised boards of directors and special committees on complex corporate governance matters.

His experience includes advising on public and private equity and debt financings, takeover bids, initial public offerings, business combinations, and international stock exchange listings. Mr. Turnbull holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) from Queen's University and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Toronto.

Denis Clement, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Critical Minerals Americas Inc., commented:

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Sonya Savage and Greg Turnbull to our Board of Directors. Greg's depth of experience in corporate governance, capital markets, and public company leadership, combined with Sonya's unparalleled background in energy policy, regulatory frameworks, and senior government leadership, significantly strengthens our Board at a critical time for CMAI. Greg and Sonya join CMAI along with Ken Bradley, their insights and leadership will be instrumental as we advance CMAI's objectives, engage with government and strategic partners, and position Critical Minerals Americas as a cornerstone supplier of Critical Minerals and Rare Earth Elements essential to North American and allied supply chains."

About Critical Minerals Americas Inc.

Critical Minerals Americas Inc. is a private company engaged in mineral exploration and development in the province of Alberta. CMAI holds a 100% interest in a 466.66 sq kms critical minerals and rare earth elements hosted black shale project called the SBH Project. The Project is located approx. 120 km northwest of Fort McMurray Alberta in the Athabasca region. CMAI is advancing the development of long-term domestic supplies of critical minerals and REEs.

Qualified Person

Mr. Daniel Leroux, P.Geo., is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and member in good standing with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario. Mr. Leroux has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release. Mr. Leroux is the Vice President Exploration for CMAI.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "aim", "target", "contemplate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose", "might", "may", "will", "shall", "project", "should", "could", "would", "believe", "predict", "forecast", "pursue", "potential", "possible", "capable" and similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, the use of the proceeds of the Private Placement and the anticipated development and prospective nature of the Company's property interests.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. Risks exist that forward-looking statements will not be achieved due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, the receipt of applicable shareholder and regulatory approvals, availability of financing, the impact of changes in the laws and regulations regulating mining exploration, development, closure, judicial or regulatory judgments and legal proceedings.

Although management of the Company considers the assumptions contained in forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company, those assumptions may prove to be incorrect. When making decisions with respect to the Company, investors and others should not place undue reliance on these statements and should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at investors' own risk.

