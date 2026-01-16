403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KFAED Organizes Overseas Trips For Outstanding Students
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) announced Friday the departure of two delegations of male and female high school students taking part in the 15th edition of the "Be Among the Outstanding" program.
Organized annually in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, the program features different destinations each year, with this year's trips headed to the Republic of Indonesia for female students and the Republic of Uzbekistan for male students, running until 24 January.
In this regard, Mona Al-Ayaf, Director of the Media Department at the Kuwait Fund, emphasized that the two trips aim to motivate students to continue striving for excellence and academic achievement.
She noted that the "Be Among the Outstanding" initiative brings together academic motivation, development awareness, and cultural exchange, while helping familiarize younger generations with the humanitarian role played by the State of Kuwait at both regional and international levels.
For her part, Fatima Al-Turkait, Supervisor of the female students' trip to the Republic of Indonesia, clarified that the program includes visits to development projects financed by the Kuwait Fund, in addition to tours of tourist sites and historical and cultural landmarks across Indonesia.
She noted that the delegation is accompanied by supervisors from the Ministry of Education to ensure continuous oversight of the students throughout the trip.
Meanwhile, Saleh Al-Taqui, Supervisor of the male students' trip to Uzbekistan, stated that the students will visit several vital projects financed and established with the support of the Kuwait Fund.
The visits will also highlight the positive impact of these projects on the Uzbek people and economy, in addition to tours of the country's most prominent historical, cultural, and tourist attractions.
Launched in 2010, the "Be Among the Outstanding" program is an initiative of the Kuwait Fund implemented in coordination with the Ministry of Education.
The program organizes two annual one-week trips for outstanding male and female students to partner countries where the Fund operates, offering participants firsthand exposure to key development projects supported by the Fund. (end)
aam
Organized annually in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, the program features different destinations each year, with this year's trips headed to the Republic of Indonesia for female students and the Republic of Uzbekistan for male students, running until 24 January.
In this regard, Mona Al-Ayaf, Director of the Media Department at the Kuwait Fund, emphasized that the two trips aim to motivate students to continue striving for excellence and academic achievement.
She noted that the "Be Among the Outstanding" initiative brings together academic motivation, development awareness, and cultural exchange, while helping familiarize younger generations with the humanitarian role played by the State of Kuwait at both regional and international levels.
For her part, Fatima Al-Turkait, Supervisor of the female students' trip to the Republic of Indonesia, clarified that the program includes visits to development projects financed by the Kuwait Fund, in addition to tours of tourist sites and historical and cultural landmarks across Indonesia.
She noted that the delegation is accompanied by supervisors from the Ministry of Education to ensure continuous oversight of the students throughout the trip.
Meanwhile, Saleh Al-Taqui, Supervisor of the male students' trip to Uzbekistan, stated that the students will visit several vital projects financed and established with the support of the Kuwait Fund.
The visits will also highlight the positive impact of these projects on the Uzbek people and economy, in addition to tours of the country's most prominent historical, cultural, and tourist attractions.
Launched in 2010, the "Be Among the Outstanding" program is an initiative of the Kuwait Fund implemented in coordination with the Ministry of Education.
The program organizes two annual one-week trips for outstanding male and female students to partner countries where the Fund operates, offering participants firsthand exposure to key development projects supported by the Fund. (end)
aam
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment