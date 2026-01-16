403
Canada-China Trade Deal Unveiled, Futures Advance
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Futures tracking Canada's main stock index edged higher on Friday, as oil prices regained some lost ground and Prime Minister Mark Carney secured an initial trade deal with China.
The TSX jumped 112.45 points to conclude trading Thursday at 33,028.92.
March futures surged 0.2% Thursday.
Canada and China have agreed to cut tariffs on electric vehicles and canola, Carney said on Friday, with both nations promising to tear down trade barriers while forging new strategic ties.
China is the world's largest canola seed buyer and halted imports from Canada last year amid a diplomatic dispute, tightening supplies and bringing its canola crushing industry to a standstill. China was a $4-billion canola seed market for Canada, according to Carney.
On the economic slate, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation said housing starts rose by 11% from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted of 282,439 in December of 2025, firmly above market expectations of 260,000, to mark the highest rate in five months.
Also, Statistics Canada reported foreign investors added $16.3 billion of Canadian securities to their holdings in November, following a significant investment of $46.6 billion in October.
Meanwhile, Canadian investors acquired $16.5 billion of foreign securities in November, more than offsetting the divestment of $11.6 billion in October.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange dipped 3.79 points Thursday to 1,086.56.
ON WALLSTREET
Stock futures rose Friday as Wall Street tried to end the week on a high note.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials handed over three points to 49,636.
Futures for the S&P 500 moved ahead nine points, or 0.1%, at 6,990.75.
Futures for the NASDAQ strengthened 116.75 points, or 0.5%, to 25,822.56.
The major averages are coming off a winning session thanks to gains in chip stocks. Taiwan Semiconductor led the advance after a blowout fourth-quarter report.
Further, the U.S. and Taiwan reached a trade agreement in which Taiwanese chip and tech companies will invest at least $250 billion in production capacity in America.
Bank stocks also got a boost after Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley posted solid fourth-quarter results. Goldman shares gained more than 4%, while Morgan Stanley added nearly 6%.
Investors are preparing to close out a hectic week. They've been grappling with a slate of headlines out of Washington, running the gamut from heightened geopolitical risk in Iran and Greenland to worries over threats to the Federal Reserve's independence.
The major averages are heading for losses on the week, with the S&P 500 off 0.3% and the NASDAQ down 0.6% in the period. The Dow is down 0.1% week to date.
Markets in Japan fell 0.3% Friday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng also lost 0.3%.
Oil prices captured 66 cents to $59.85 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices slid $23.30 at $4,600.40 U.S. per ounce.
