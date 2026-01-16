Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin Calls Netanyahu, Pezeshkian To Discuss Iran Crisis

2026-01-16 09:03:55
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Moscow- President Vladimir Putin on Friday dialled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss the crisis situation in West Asia amid threats of a US strike on Tehran.

Putin called for stability and security in the region to be ensured through diplomatic means, expressing Russia's readiness to mediate in this dialogue, a Russian government press release said.


“Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The situation in the Middle East and Iran were discussed,” it said.

During their telephone conversation, Putin and Pezeshkian called for the speedy normalisation of the situation around Iran and the region as a whole.

“The two leaders noted that Russia and Iran consistently take a united position in favour of the earliest possible de-escalation of tensions around Iran and in the region as a whole. They also expressed their commitment to resolving emerging issues exclusively through political and diplomatic means,” it added.

Kashmir Observer

