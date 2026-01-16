Three Hideouts Busted In Kathua

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Security forces have busted three terrorist hideouts in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said.

The hideouts were busted as part of anti-terror operations in Billawar, during which two encounters took place with terrorists, who, however, managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

Acting on reliable intelligence regarding the movement of anti-national elements in the forest areas of Kamaad Nallah, Kalaban and Dhanu Parole in Billawar, joint teams of security forces launched a massive search operation to neutralise the terrorists, police officials said.

During the operation, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on the security forces, resulting in an exchange of fire that continued throughout the night, they said.

During the search operation on Wednesday, one terrorist hideout was detected, from which the following items were recovered: two M4 empty cartridges, a plastic box containing desi ghee, a polythene packet containing almonds, hand gloves, a cap, a blanket, a tarpaulin sheet, a small pouch and a polythene bag, they said.

In continuation of the ongoing search operation on Thursday, two more terrorist hideouts were busted by the joint teams in the Kalikhad and Kalaban areas of Billawar, they said.

From the hideouts, security forces recovered a cooking gas cylinder, cooking oil, charger wire, hand gloves, utensils, an empty oil gallon, large plastic bags, a torch, blankets, a container, wrappers of eatables and other miscellaneous items, they said.