Viewscan Achieves 12Th Consecutive Platinum Modern Library Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MERIDIAN, Ind., Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ST Imaging announced today that the ViewScan microfilm scanner has received its 12th consecutive Platinum Modern Library Award (MLA), a distinction widely regarded as one of the microfilm industry's most trusted measures of excellence in library technology and services. This remarkable twelve-year streak highlights the ViewScan series' enduring reputation for reliability, innovation, and user-centered design within the library community.

Awarded by LibraryWorks, the Modern Library Awards program evaluates products and services used by librarians and library workers across the United States. Platinum status is reserved for solutions that receive top scores from judges who use the product in real-world library environments.

“Earning twelve consecutive Platinum MLAs is a testament to our commitment to continuous improvement and to the librarians who trust ViewScan every day,” said Rich Chaney, General Manager.“We design ViewScan to make scanning effortless, access intuitive, and digitization more powerful for institutions of every size.”

The ViewScan platform has become a staple in academic libraries, public libraries, archives, and research institutions thanks to features such as:



High-resolution digital imaging for microfilm, microfiche, and aperture cards

Intuitive software designed for both novice and expert users

Fast, accurate image capture and enhancement tools

A durable, low-maintenance hardware design Seamless integration with modern digital workflows



“The Modern Library Awards are driven by real user feedback, which makes this recognition especially meaningful,” said Matt Anderson, Vice President Sales and Marketing.“We're proud that ViewScan continues to deliver the performance and dependability libraries need to serve their communities.”

The 2026 MLA Platinum Award reinforces ViewScan's position as one of the most trusted micrographic solutions in the industry and highlights ST Imaging's ongoing investment in advancing digital preservation technology.

About ST Imaging

ST Imaging is a leading worldwide manufacturer and distributor of micrographic equipment and other collection scanning solutions. Founded in 1989, the company was acquired in 1999 by Digital Check Corp. In 2004, ST Imaging introduced the revolutionary ST200 digital film scanner, changing the way library customers view film.

The company's flagship product, the ViewScan film scanner, set the standard for making film scanning easy and accessible to the public. ViewScan systems incorporate the latest technology to improve viewing, scanning, editing, and sharing of microfilm within libraries, schools, government, business, and other collections.

The ST Imaging headquarters and manufacturing are in Meridian, ID. Scanners are available through a worldwide network of authorized resellers and are supported by ST Imaging's comprehensive fulfillment, training, support, warranty, and repair services.

About LibraryWorks

LibraryWorks helps administrators make informed decisions about library technology, automation and software, collection development and management, facilities and furnishings, staffing, purchasing, and other areas that drive effective strategic planning and day-to-day operations. Our family of resources can enable you to identify best practices, monitor trends, evaluate new products and services, apply for grants and funding, post or find a job, and even enjoy some library humor.

About the Modern Library Awards program

Modern Library Awards (MLAs) is a product-review program designed to recognize elite products in the market, which can help library management personnel enhance the quality-of-experience for the library user and increase the performance of their library systems.

