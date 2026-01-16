Nasdaq Private Market Closes Series C Round, Marking 4X Valuation Step-Up Since 2024

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New investors Cerity Partners and Optiver joined the round, as existing backers deepened commitments, marking a major milestone in the company's evolution since its 2021 spinout from Nasdaq

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Private Market (NPM), a leading provider of liquidity and investment opportunities for private companies, employee shareholders and investors, today announced the successful closing of its Series C financing. The $37.6 million round was led by new investor Cerity Partners, welcomed Optiver to the cap table and saw increased participation from existing investors, including Nasdaq, DRW Venture Capital and HiJoJo Partners.

Since spinning out from Nasdaq in 2021, Nasdaq Private Market has evolved into an independent, high-growth company focused exclusively on serving the private market ecosystem. The Series C emphasizes the firm's momentum, growing market relevance and increased institutional and international participation, and comes on the heels of a record year with nearly $15 billion of transaction volume for clients.

“Private markets are undergoing a structural shift as companies stay private longer and liquidity needs become more frequent, more common at earlier stages and increasingly complex,” said Tom Callahan, CEO of Nasdaq Private Market.“With the support of our investors, Nasdaq Private Market has been focused on building out a full-service platform for private market participants including structured liquidity programs, trading and investment capabilities, transfer and settlement of private market trades and data. Our record volume, the breadth of our platform and partnerships and the capital we've raised allow us to continue investing to modernize private market infrastructure for companies, their employees and investors.”

The valuation represents a more than 4x increase over the company's 2024 Series B financing round, underscoring Nasdaq Private Market's strategic positioning as demand for private company liquidity and access both accelerate.

“Public and private markets each play a vital role in supporting companies throughout their lifecycle, helping them access the capital and liquidity they need in the structure that best fits their stage of growth,” said Sarah Youngwood, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Nasdaq.“Nasdaq Private Market is delivering meaningful support to private companies, and we're pleased to see its continued momentum as it meets the evolving needs of today's private market ecosystem.”

The company's expanded investor base brings wealth management and market-making expertise to Nasdaq Private Market's board, as well as a strategic partnership with Cerity Partners to deliver education and financial and tax advisory capabilities to Nasdaq Private Market's structured liquidity program clients. As previously announced, Michael Barry, Chief Growth Officer at Cerity Partners, has joined the company's board. Liam Smith, Chief Strategy Officer at Optiver, has also joined the board.

“We couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to partner with Nasdaq Private Market and to deliver guidance and advice for private company employees related to their tender offer and broader financial wellbeing," said Michael Barry, Partner, and Chief Growth Officer at Cerity Partners.“We're thrilled with the early momentum we've seen from our launch late last year and look forward to deepening our work together in the months to come.”

“We're pleased to support Nasdaq Private Market's continued expansion and its role in advancing the market structure of private markets,” said Liam Smith, Chief Strategy Officer at Optiver.“Efforts to improve standardization, transparency, and operational efficiency are critical to supporting liquidity, scaling participation, and enabling the next phase of growth across private market ecosystems.”

Proceeds from the Series C will be used to further scale the business.“We're investing in continued product innovation to support the increasing volume of secondary transactions, enhancing distribution to expand access and connectivity across private market participants and applying AI to make private market transactions more efficient,” said René Paula, CFO of Nasdaq Private Market.

About Nasdaq Private Market (NPM)

Nasdaq Private Market provides liquidity, investment, wealth and data solutions for private companies, employees, and investors throughout each stage of the pre-IPO lifecycle. Since inception over a decade ago, NPM has executed nearly $70 billion in transactional volume for 200,000+ individual eligible employee shareholders and investors across 900+ company-sponsored liquidity programs. Founded within Nasdaq, Inc. in 2013, today NPM is an independent company with strategic investments from Nasdaq, Allen & Company, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Cerity Partners, Citi, DRW Venture Capital, Goldman Sachs, HiJoJo Partners, Morgan Stanley, Optiver, UBS, and Wells Fargo. Learn more at . Visit LinkedIn and X for the latest company news.

CONTACT: Media Contact Sam Tortora Chief Growth Officer and Chief Marketing Officer...