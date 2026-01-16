403
Pre-Orders Open January 15 For 'DOOM Slayer' 'Imp Stalker' Statues From DOOM: The Dark Ages
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Based on the latest installment in the long-running FPS series, "DOOM: The Dark Ages," the DOOM Slayer and Imp Stalker have been produced as part of the Ultimate Premium Masterline lineup.
1. DOOM Slayer
This 1/4 scale statue depicts Doom Slayer in battle, equipped with the Super Shotgun and the Shield Saw. The armor is sculpted with spiked details, and a fabric cape is included. The custom base features demon remains. LED units are integrated throughout the statue, including the base.
Additional parts are included. By exchanging the head, arms, and the soldier's head beneath his feet, different display variations can be created. The DX Bonus Version includes an additional unhelmeted head part.
Customers who purchase both this product and the“Imp Stalker Bonus Version” will receive a Patron Bonus set featuring a Flail and a damaged Imp Stalker head. For details on the Patron Bonus, please visit the product page.
Product Name:
Ultimate Premium Masterline DOOM: The Dark Ages DOOM Slayer DX Bonus Version
Retail Price USD: $1799
Edition Size: 400
Estimated Arrival: August 2027
Scale: 1/4
H:77cm W:65cm D:49cm
H:75cm W:70cm D:49cm (Horizontal Right Arm)
Weight: 18.8Kg
Materials: Polystone and other materials
Specifications/Additional Items:
・DOOM Slayer
- Two (2) Swappable Heads (Helmeted: Downward-Facing, Right-Facing)
- Two (2) Swappable Right Arms (Lowered, Horizontal)
- Four (4) Swappable Right Hands (Super Shotgun, Chainshot, Pulverizer, Cycler)
- Two (2) Swappable Left Arms (Shield Saw: Normal, Bloody)
- LED Illumination (Eyes Inside Helmet, Tether, Chainshot, Cycler)
- One (1) Swappable Head (Unhelmeted) [BONUS PART]
・DOOM: The Dark Ages-Themed Base with LED Illumination
- Two (2) Swappable Soldier Heads (Damaged, Undamaged)
LED Power Supply Method: TBD
* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.
Copyright:
© 2025 ZeniMax. ZeniMax, id Software, and DOOM are trademarks of the ZeniMax group of companies. All rights reserved.
2. Imp Stalker
This 1/4 scale statue depicts the Imp Stalker demon in a forward-charging pose, with arms spread wide to convey motion and aggression drawn from its in-game appearance. The body is primarily constructed from semi-translucent materials, with paintwork emphasizing organic textures and tonal variation.
For more details, visit our online store.
Details such as protruding spikes, defined musculature, and an aggressive facial expression are carefully sculpted. LED units are integrated into the Hell Surge projectiles on the head and both hands. An alternate head part depicting the moment of destruction is included, allowing for different display options.
The Bonus Version includes an additional pair of clawed hands with LED illumination.
Product Name:
Ultimate Premium Masterline DOOM: The Dark Ages Imp Stalker Bonus Version
Retail Price USD: $1459
Edition Size: 400
Arrival Date: August 2027
Scale: 1/4
H: 77cm W: 65cm D: 58cm
H: 75cm W: 64cm D: 58cm (Claws)
Weight: Materials: Polystone and other materials
Specifications/Additional Items:
・Imp Stalker
- Two (2) Swappable Heads (Damaged, Undamaged)
- One (1) Swappable Pair of Hands (Hell Surge)
- One (1) Swappable Pair of Hands (Claws)[BONUS PART]
- LED Illumination (Undamaged Head, Hell Surge, Claws)
・DOOM: The Dark Ages-Themed Base with LED Illumination
LED Power Supply Method: TBD
* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.
Copyright:
© 2025 ZeniMax. ZeniMax, id Software, and DOOM are trademarks of the ZeniMax group of companies. All rights reserved.
3. Patron Bonus
Customers who purchase both this product and the“DOOM Slayer DX Bonus Version” and”Imp Stalker Bonus Version” will receive a Patron Bonus set featuring a Flail and a damaged Imp Stalker head. For details on the Patron Bonus, please visit the product page.
For more details, visit our online store.
