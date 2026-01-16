GRAP-III Measures Kick In Across Delhi-NCR As AQI Forecast Worsens

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM ) has imposed GRAP-III restrictions in Delhi as it expects the air quality in the national capital to turn to 'severe' in the coming days.

"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and AQI forecasts by IMD/ IITM and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP today has taken the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-III of extant GRAP – 'Severe' Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 401-450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR, as a proactive measure. This is in addition to the actions under Stages I & II of extant GRAP already in-force in NCR," the CAQM said in a press release on Friday.

On Thursday, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was 343 at 4 pm in the evening. On Friday, the same rose to 354, as per CAQM officials.

"Further, forecasts for weather ad meteorological conditions by the IMD/IITM indicate that due to slow wind speed, stable atmosphere, unfavourable weather parameters and meteorological conditions and lack of dispersal of pollutants, Delhi's average AQI is likely to breach the 400-mark and enter the 'severe' category in the coming days," a senior official said, as per news agency PTI.

"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, AQI forecasts and to prevent further deterioration, the CAQM sub-committee on GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) today took the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-III of extant GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR as a proactive measure," the official also said.

GRAP-III restrictions were put on hold on 2 January after the air quality in Delhi imrpoved. However, control measures under GRAP-I and GRAP-II were still continuing across the NCR.

GRAP, which is implemented in Delhi-NCR, categorises air quality into four stages -- 'poor' (AQI 201-300), 'very poor' (AQI 301-400), 'severe' (AQI 401-450) and 'severe plus' (AQI above 450).

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, along with vehicular emissions, stubble burning, firecrackers and other local pollution sources often push air quality in Delhi-NCR to hazardous levels during the winter season.