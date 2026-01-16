Setback For MNS As It Loses Ground In 22 Civic Bodies, Fails To Reach Double-Digits In Mumbai

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, has faced a severe electoral setback in the municipal corporation elections. Despite a high-profile“Thackeray Reunion” campaign and a strategic alliance with the Shiv Sena (UBT), the party has failed to make a significant impact across the state.

According to the latest results and trends, the MNS has struggled to retain its influence in urban pockets that were once considered its strongholds. The party has suffered defeats or failed to secure a meaningful presence in 22 of the 29 municipal corporations that went to the polls.

In the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the MNS has failed to reach double digits. Early tallies indicate the party has secured only a handful of seats, falling significantly short of its 2017 and 2012 benchmarks.

Analysts suggest that the tactical alliance between the Thackeray brothers (Uddhav and Raj) failed to result in a seamless transfer of votes. While the Marathi vote consolidated in some wards, it was not enough to counter the Mahayuti (BJP–Shinde Sena) wave. Beyond Mumbai, the party's performance in key cities like Pune, Nashik and Thane has been described as underwhelming.

In Nashik -- where the MNS once held the Mayor's post -- the party has been pushed to the margins, with most seats being split between the BJP and the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction). Political observers note that this result puts a major question mark on the future trajectory of the MNS.

The party's traditional“Marathi Manoos” and“aggressive Hindutva” plank appears to have been absorbed by the two Shiv Sena factions and the BJP.

Having been out of power in major civic bodies for a decade, the party faced significant challenges in matching the high-decibel campaigns of the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

While Raj Thackeray has yet to make an official statement on the final results, party insiders suggest a“deep internal review” is likely.

Senior MNS leaders have hinted at a legal challenge regarding the“marker pen” controversy, alleging that the voting process in several close-contest wards was compromised.