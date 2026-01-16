CBI Arrest Two Government Officers In J&K's Anantnag For Accepting Bribe

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Jan 16 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Friday that it has arrested two public servants in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district for accepting bribe.

Officials said that the CBI has arrested two public servants, one Patwari (Revenue Clerk) of the Revenue Department and one Chowkidar at Halqa Soaf Shali area in Kokernag of Anantnag district while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant.

"The CBI registered the case immediately on January 15, 2026, against the accused Patwari. It was alleged that the accused public servant demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 for demarcation of land of the complainant."

"The CBI laid a trap on January 15, 2026, and caught the accused Patwari along with the middleman Chowkidar, another public servant, red-handed while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 15,000 from the complainant," officials added.

"The aforesaid accused persons have been arrested. Further investigation is under way," officials said.

The CBI and the Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) are carrying out operations against corruption in public service by unscrupulous officials.

During the more than 30 years of terrorist violence in Jammu and Kashmir, transparency, accountability and the spirit of public service suffered the worst jolt.

As the focus of the administration was on anti-terrorist operations, commitment to duty and discipline among public servants took the worst beating.

After bringing down terrorism to a bare minimum in Jammu and Kashmir, corruption, transparency, discipline and accountability has been gradually restored in the Union Territory.

A few black sheep among the government service are getting trapped in anti-graft operations. This sends out a powerful message across that corruption cannot be tolerated in public service.

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha has also been pro-active administratively in ensuring that the public servants in the Union Territory discharge their duties conscientiously and honestly.

The L-G has so far terminated the services of 85 government servants for their terror links as part of the official commitment to bring back accountability in public service.