Raj CM Accuses Cong Of Spreading Misinformation On VB-G RAM G

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Jan 16 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Congress while addressing the state-level workshop of the VB-G RAM G Public Awareness Campaign at the BJP headquarters in Jaipur.

Accusing the Opposition of spreading confusion and misinformation, he claimed that the Congress has made lying and rumour-mongering its political identity.

The Chief Minister said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to take the ideas of Dr B.R. Ambedkar and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya to the last person in society, Congress leaders continue to oppose and find faults in every public welfare initiative.

“Be it CAA, EVMs or SIR, the Congress tries to create confusion on every issue,” he claimed.

Referring to the controversy over the name VB-G RAM G, he said the Congress now even objects to names.

“We simply took 'RA' from Rajasthan and 'M' from Madhya Pradesh, and the ERCP project became Ram Jal Setu.

"If the Congress has a problem with Ram Ji himself, then what can we do?” he remarked, adding that the country and the state are steadily moving towards Ram Rajya - a system of righteous and ideal governance.

Launching a scathing attack, the Chief Minister alleged that since Independence, Congress has hollowed out the country through appeasement and corruption.

“This is the era of Modi Ji. Neither will corruption be done, nor will it be tolerated,” he said, adding that Congress is unsettled because it can no longer indulge in corrupt practices.

“Wherever corruption has taken place, the Modi government will expose it,” he asserted.

CM Sharma alleged that the Congress is number one in spreading lies and misinformation and wants to pursue politics based on appeasement.

“Exposing these lies has become the biggest responsibility today,” he said.

Appealing to party workers, the Chief Minister urged them to take the VB-G RAM G Public Awareness Campaign to every village and hamlet. He said people should be informed that under Prime Minister Modi, 125 days of employment are being provided along with wages within 15 days.

Highlighting the state government's achievements, CM Sharma said the double-engine government is fully committed to employment generation.“More than one lakh youths have already been given jobs, 1.43 lakh recruitments are in progress, and a recruitment calendar for one lakh posts has been released,” he said, adding that the government is ready to present a complete account to Congress“with pen and paper.”

On paper leak cases, the Chief Minister said around 400 people are currently in jail.

“Now the Congress should decide whether these 400 are small fish or big crocodiles. Let them count the crocodiles,” he said.

CM Sharma concluded by asserting that the state government is moving forward with transparency, good governance and development, and will live up to the trust reposed in it by the people of Rajasthan.