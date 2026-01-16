Abhishek Banerjee Speaks To J'khand CM, Seeks Action In Bengal Migrant Worker Murder Case

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Jan 16 (IANS) Amid continuing tension at Beldanga in Murshidabad district of West Bengal since Friday morning, after the return of the body of a local migrant worker allegedly killed in neighbouring Jharkhand, Trinamool Congress general secretary and the party's Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee called up Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, seeking strong legal action against the alleged killers from that state.

“Our general secretary spoke to the Jharkhand Chief Minister in the matter and the latter has assured that the Jharkhand Police is taking the matter seriously and taking all necessary action,” said a senior party leader close to Abhishek Banerjee.

The Jharkhand Chief Minister also reportedly told Abhishek Banerjee that the police have already launched a thorough investigation into the matter.

Former West Bengal Congress president and former five-time Lok Sabha member from Baharampur constituency in Murshidabad district, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, went to the residence of the slain migrant worker, Alauddin Sheikh, at Sujarpur-Kamarpur village panchayat under Beldanga, met his family members and assured them of all necessary cooperation.

He also said that he would contact the Jharkhand administration, seeking a proper and unbiased investigation into the matter.

At the time this report was filed, the tension at Beldanga had cooled down to a great extent, with the rail and road blockade agitations being withdrawn. Local train services there have also resumed.

Meanwhile, Murshidabad District Magistrate Nitin Singhania announced that the state government will provide a job to one family member of the deceased migrant worker from Beldanga. The state government has also decided to pay financial compensation to the family of the deceased migrant worker.

At the same time, considering that a large number of migrant workers staying in other states are from Murshidabad district, the district administration has decided to open a 24-hour control room where migrant workers from the district in other states can call in case they face any difficulty.