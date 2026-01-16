India Reiterates Support For Inclusive And Fair Elections In Myanmar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) India on Friday once again expressed support for inclusive and fair elections in Myanmar, having participation of all the stakeholders.

"On elections in Myanmar, we have said what our position is. We want that there will be inclusive and fair elections in which all stakeholders participate. We understand, as you rightly said, and we have seen reports, that two rounds of elections have been held. Further rounds will be held subsequently. We do have people who have travelled from India, but these are individuals who have gone there in their private capacity," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated while addressing a weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Friday.

The multiparty general election in Myanmar is being held in three phases.

Voting for the second phase of General Election in Myanmar concluded in 100 townships across 12 of the 14 regions and states on January 11, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The first phase of elections was held in 102 townships on December 28 and the third phase is scheduled to be held on January 25 in 63 townships. After the first phase of the polls, the Union Election Commission (UEC) announced the lists of more than 100 elected representatives to the Pyithu Hluttaw, over 30 to the Amyotha Hluttaw and more than 100 to the State and Region Hluttaws.

On January 11, Leader of the Information Team of Myanmar's National Defence and Security Council, Zaw Min Tun, said, "We will convene the parliament in March. In April, the new government will take office. We will do it according to the same format as before."

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Myanmar's State Security and Peace Commission Chairman, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin to review bilateral ties and discuss the way forward on several aspects of bilateral cooperation.

PM Modi reiterated India's readiness to support the developmental needs of Myanmar. He noted that India attaches importance to its ties with Myanmar as part of its Neighbourhood First, Act East, and Indo-Pacific policies.

"PM Narendra Modi met with Senior General Mr. Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of the State Security and Peace Commission of Myanmar, on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China. The leaders reviewed India-Myanmar ties and discussed the way forward on several aspects of bilateral cooperation, including trade, development partnership, defence and security and border management. PM reiterated India's readiness to support the developmental needs of Myanmar," the MEA stated after the meeting.

PM Modi had expressed hope that the forthcoming elections in Myanmar will be held in a fair and inclusive manner involving all stakeholders. He underlined that India supports a Myanmar-led and Myanmar-owned peace process, for which peaceful dialogue and consultation are the only way forward.