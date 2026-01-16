Prabhas And Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit' To Reach The Cinema Halls In March 2027

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's "Spirit" is one of the most anticipated movies at the moment.

Adding to the buzz, the makers have finally locked in on a release date for the drama.

Starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri as the lead pair, "Spirit" will be reaching the cinema halls on March 5, 2027.

Announcing the release date for his next, Prabhas wrote on his Instagram handle, "#Spirit is set for a World release on March 5, 2027. @sandeepreddy (sic)".

Meanwhile, the 'Animal' maker treated the netizens with the first look poster for "Spirit" at midnight on January 1st, 2026.

The gripping poster shows a wounded Prabhas standing by the window, while Triptii lights his cigarette.

A bare-chested Prabhas posed in off-white pants and dark glasses with a bottle of liquor in his hands. Accompanying him, Triptii looked her stunning self in a beige attire, with a gold bangle on her right wrist.

Posting the primary look of "Spirit" on social media, Sandeep Reddy Vanga penned, "INDIAN CINEMA.... witness your AJANUBAHUDU / AJANUBAHU Happy New Year 2026."

The shoot for "Spirit" commenced in November 2025. The Mahurat ceremony of the action entertainer was graced by many bigwigs from the entertainment industry. Mega star Chiranjeevi also attended the event as a special guest.

Treating the users with some glimpses from the launch event, Bhadrakali Pictures, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's production banner wrote on their X (Previously known as Twitter) handle, "India's biggest superstar #Prabhas's 'SPIRIT' has been launched with Megastar @KChiruTweets garu as the special guest."

Along with Prabhas and Triptii, the drama will also see Prakash Raj, Vivek Oberoi, and Kanchana as the supporting cast, along with others.

While "Spirit" marks Sandeep Reddy Vanga's primary professional association with Prabhas, the director has already worked with Triptii in the 2023 release "Animal", co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna.