President Murmu Participates In 1008-Kundiya Hanuman Mahayagya During One-Day Jaipur Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Jan 16 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Jaipur on Friday on a one-day visit to Rajasthan, during which she participated in the 1008-Kundiya Hanuman Mahayagya and Shri Ram Katha organised at the Neendar residential scheme on Sikar Road.

The visit blended constitutional dignity with spiritual devotion, drawing the presence of senior state leadership and spiritual figures.

On her arrival at Jaipur International Airport, the President was warmly received by Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, who welcomed her with a bouquet of flowers.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also extended a formal welcome at the airport, along with several senior dignitaries and officials.

Among those present were Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Dr Premchand Bairwa, Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore, Chief Secretary V. Srinivas, Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar Sharma, and other senior officers.

Following her arrival, President Murmu proceeded to the Neendar Housing Scheme, where she took part in the concluding ceremonies of the 1008-Kundiya Hanuman Mahayagya, organised under the guidance of Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya Ji Maharaj.

In a spiritually charged atmosphere marked by Vedic chants and rituals, the President offered the final oblations (purnahuti) in the sacred havan, praying for the peace, prosperity and welfare of the nation, the state of Rajasthan, and the entire world.

Governor Haribhau Bagde and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma were present alongside the President during the religious proceedings.

After the havan, the President, Governor and Chief Minister circumambulated the yagyashala, symbolising reverence and devotion.

During the event, President Murmu also met and greeted Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya Ji, expressing respect for his spiritual guidance and contribution.

The Mahayagya and Shri Ram Katha have drawn large numbers of devotees and dignitaries over the past several days. President Murmu's visit underscored the harmonious blend of India's spiritual heritage and constitutional values, leaving a lasting impression on devotees and citizens before her return later in the day.