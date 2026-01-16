'Even With 15 Attackers, I'd Welcome Him', Says Coach Slot Ahead Of Salah's Liverpool Return

MENAFN - IANS) London, Jan 16 (IANS) Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has expressed his delight at the upcoming return of Mohamed Salah, insisting the Egyptian forward's presence would be a boost for the club regardless of the number of attacking options available.

Salah is expected to rejoin Liverpool following Egypt's third-place playoff clash against Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco on Saturday. His return has drawn attention after tensions surfaced earlier this season, when the forward publicly voiced his frustration over being benched and his strained relationship with Slot.

Addressing the media ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash against Burnley, Slot emphasised Salah's importance to the club and downplayed any lingering issues.

“First of all, he still has a very important game to play for Egypt on Saturday. After that, he comes back to us, and I am happy he is returning. Mohamed has been extremely important for this club and for me as well.” Slot said.

The Dutch coach added that Salah's quality transcends squad depth.“Even if I had 15 attackers, I would still be happy to welcome him back. That shows how valuable he is to the team,” he remarked.

Slot refrained from revealing details of his discussions with the 33-year-old, maintaining that conversations between player and coach remain private.“What we discuss on the phone, or face-to-face, stays between us. That applies to all my players,” he said.

Salah, who joined Liverpool in 2017, was instrumental last season, scoring 29 league goals to clinch the Premier League Golden Boot as the club secured its 20th league title. However, his output has dipped this campaign, with just four goals so far.

When asked about Salah's availability, Slot confirmed that the forward is expected back next week.“We are in communication regarding expectations on both sides. Once his national duty is done, he will return and rejoin the squad,” he said.

Liverpool face Marseille in the Champions League next week before travelling to Bournemouth in the league. After a difficult spell earlier in the season, the Reds are now unbeaten in 11 matches across all competitions.

“I see belief returning among the players.” They are improving physically and mentally. We are in a good place, but we are still waiting for that moment when we can push our season to an even higher level.” Slot said.