Garrett Motion To Hold Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call On Thursday February 19, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PLYMOUTH, Mich. and ROLLE, Switzerland, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a leading differentiated automotive technology provider, today announced that it will publish its fourth‐quarter financial results on Thursday, February 19, 2026, prior to the opening of the market trading in the United States.

Garrett will host a conference call that same day at 8:30 am EST / 2:30 pm CET. To participate in the conference call, please dial +1-877-883-0383 (U.S.) or +1-412-902-6506 (international) and use the passcode 6448327.

The conference call will also be webcast and will include a slide presentation. To access the webcast and supporting materials, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Garrett Motion website at . A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing +1-855-669-9658 (U.S.) or +1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 3017108. The webcast will also be archived on Garrett's website.

About Garrett Motion Inc.

A differentiated technology leader, Garrett Motion has a 70-year history of innovation in the automotive sector (cars, trucks) and beyond (off-highway equipment, marine, power generators). Its expertise in turbocharging has enabled significant reductions in engine size, fuel consumption, and CO2 emissions. Garrett is expanding its positive impact by developing differentiated technology solutions for Zero Emission Vehicles, such as fuel cell compressors for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, as well as electric propulsion and thermal management systems for battery electric vehicles. Garrett has six R&D centers, 13 manufacturing sites and a team of more than 9,000 employees in more than 20 countries. Its mission is to enable the transportation industry to advance motion through unique, differentiated innovations. For more information, please visit .

Contacts:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Cyril Grandjean

+1 734 392 55 04

...