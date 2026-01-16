Canadian Banc Corp. Completes Overnight Offering Of $103,200,000
|Bank of Montreal
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|Royal Bank of Canada
|The Bank of Nova Scotia
|National Bank of Canada
|The Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Company's Preferred Share investment objectives are to:provide holders with cumulative preferential floating rate monthly cash dividends at a rate per annum equal to the prevailing Canadian prime rate plus 1.50% (minimum annual rate of 5.0% and maximum annual rate of 8.0%) based on original $10 issue price; and on or about the termination date, currently December 1, 2028 (subject to further 5 year extensions and it has been extended in the past) to pay holders the original $10 issue price of those shares.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Investors should read the prospectus supplement to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated June 18, 2025, before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.
|Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
|Local: 416-304-4443
