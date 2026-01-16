Micron Celebrates Official Groundbreaking At New York Megafab Site

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Micron executives joined by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Governor Kathy Hochul, Senator Charles Schumer, County Executive Ryan McMahon, Members of Congress and other distinguished guests

CLAY, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) will officially break ground today on its $100 billion leading-edge memory manufacturing complex in Onondaga County, New York. With up to four fabs, this will be the largest semiconductor facility in the United States, generating 50,000 jobs in New York.

Micron Chairman, President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra and other executives will be joined by distinguished guests from the Trump Administration, state and local governments, customers, suppliers, the business community and partners from area academic institutions, labor organizations, nonprofits and other community groups.

As the largest private investment in New York state history, Micron's Central New York project will be home to the most advanced memory manufacturing in the world and will help meet the growing demands of AI systems and devices that are central to the modern economy.

The groundbreaking ceremony at Micron's site in Clay, New York will be followed by a celebration program at Syracuse University's National Veterans Resource Center where executives and officials will provide remarks.

“Breaking ground at Micron's New York megafab underscores our commitment to building leading‐edge memory at scale in the United States,” said Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman, President and CEO of Micron Technology.“We are deeply grateful to President Trump, Secretary Lutnick, Secretary Chavez-DeRemer, Administrator Zeldin, Governor Hochul, Senator Schumer, Senator Gillibrand, Representatives Mannion, Tenney, Morelle, Langworthy, Stefanik, and Tonko, Onondaga County Executive McMahon, Town Supervisor Ulatowski, Mayor Owens, state and local legislators, our customers, suppliers, community leaders, and partners for your continued support. Our investments in New York will create economic prosperity and further strengthen Micron's leadership in advanced memory technology.”

Through the $500 million community investment framework with Empire State Development, Micron plans to invest $250 million in workforce development, education and other community investments including transportation and housing.

The New York project is a cornerstone of Micron's approximately $200 billion broader U.S. expansion vision, which also includes two leading-edge high-volume fabs in Idaho, the expansion and modernization of its existing manufacturing fab in Virginia, advanced HBM packaging capabilities, and R&D to drive American innovation and technology leadership. These investments support Micron's goal of producing 40% of its DRAM in the United States and are expected to generate approximately 90,000 U.S. jobs.

Production is expected to start in 2030 with the fabs ramping throughout the decade.

Photos and video from the event will be available after 3pm ET here.

Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick:

“Today's groundbreaking is more proof that American greatness is back. Under President Trump, we're done outsourcing our future and, instead, we're building it right here at home. Micron's investment in New York means tens of thousands of great American jobs and strong supply chains finally back in the USA. We are committed to bringing back American leadership in semiconductor manufacturing.”

Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO, NVIDIA:

“As AI transforms every industry, advanced memory has become essential. By bringing manufacturing to the U.S., Micron is strengthening America's AI infrastructure and supply chain resilience to power the next wave of AI breakthroughs.”

Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud:

“High-performance memory is foundational to the AI platforms and enterprise solutions we deliver worldwide. Micron's New York megafab will strengthen the domestic supply chain and support the innovation required to meet accelerating AI demand. We're proud to partner with Micron as they expand U.S. leadership in this critical technology.”

Tim Cook, CEO, Apple:

“Apple is bullish on the future of American manufacturing, which is why we launched the American Manufacturing Program as part of our $600 billion commitment to the U.S. For more than two decades, Micron has been an important partner, providing memory technologies for Apple products people use every day all over the world. We're proud to support Micron as they make new investments to further strengthen leading-edge memory manufacturing and R&D here in America.”

Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft:

“We're entering an era where AI is being built into every application and every workflow, and memory is foundational to delivering that intelligence with the performance and efficiency needed at scale. Today, Micron is taking an important step towards increasing critical memory capacity and strengthening America's leadership in advanced manufacturing.”

Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta:

“Advancing AI depends on having a strong, reliable supply chain, and cutting-edge memory technology is a key part of that. Micron's new manufacturing complex in New York is a big milestone for U.S. manufacturing, and it's going to help deliver the performance and scale we need for the next generation of AI. It's great to see Micron making this kind of investment in infrastructure - it's the kind of progress that will accelerate innovation for everyone in the industry.”

Michael Dell, Chairman and CEO, Dell Technologies:

“Micron's investment in U.S. memory manufacturing is a major win for the technology ecosystem and for the customers we serve. Advanced, domestically built memory will be foundational to the AI-driven future. We're excited to support Micron as they expand America's leadership in this critical technology and accelerate innovation across industries.”

Matt Garman, CEO, AWS:

“Micron's investment in expanding memory manufacturing capacity is critical to ensuring the performance, reliability, and scale that our customers depend on. As AI workloads grow rapidly, advanced memory technologies play an essential role in enabling the cloud infrastructure of the future. AWS welcomes this milestone and applauds Micron for strengthening their semiconductor capabilities.”

Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO, AMD:

“Advanced memory plays a critical role in unlocking the potential of AI and high-performance computing. Micron's New York megafab is an important investment in strengthening the U.S. semiconductor supply chain and American manufacturing. We value our long-standing partnership with Micron and look forward to continued collaboration across the AI ecosystem as demand for AI compute continues to accelerate.”

Rene Haas, CEO, Arm:

“Micron's New York fab marks a major step forward for the U.S. semiconductor ecosystem. As AI scales, memory bandwidth and system-level innovation are becoming foundational to next-generation compute from cloud to edge. Arm is proud to partner with Micron as they expand U.S. leadership in advanced memory manufacturing.”

Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer:

“This once-in-a-generation investment in American workers and American competitiveness will create family-sustaining careers across Central New York. The Department of Labor is proud to partner with Micron, area community colleges, and local labor organizations to build the skilled workforce pipeline that will support this historic project and strengthen the region's economy for decades to come.”

Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency Lee Zeldin:

“The Trump EPA is proving environmental protection and economic growth is not a binary choice. Projects like Micron's New York semiconductor plant show how cooperative federalism and streamlined permitting can unleash American energy, attract investment, and restore manufacturing jobs. EPA worked hand in hand with our Trump Administration partners to support fast, commonsense permitting. This administration is shattering the false choice between clean air, land and water and economic prosperity, proving America can lead on both.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul:

“Micron breaking ground in Central New York marks the transition from promise to progress on one of the most significant economic development projects in our state's history. More than just constructing a state-of-the-art chip fab and the nation's largest clean room - we are building opportunity for generations of New Yorkers. This historic investment by Micron and my Administration cements Central New York as a global leader in advanced manufacturing, creates tens of thousands of good-paying jobs, and proves that when government and the private sector work together, we can bring critical industries back to the United States, support cutting-edge advanced manufacturing, rebuild the middle class, and put Upstate's economy on a permanent upswing.”

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY):

“Today is a historic day for Syracuse, Upstate NY, and for all of America. With the first shovels hitting the ground for Micron, and the largest semiconductor manufacturing facility in U.S. history, we are ushering in the next chapter of Upstate NY's future. Today we start reversing the trend of parents waving goodbye to their kids at the airport because there aren't enough family-sustaining jobs. I dreamed of today when crafting the CHIPS & Science Law because I knew with federal investment, we could bring manufacturing back to America, including Upstate NY. I'm grateful for the partnership of Governor Hochul, County Executive McMahon, Rob Simpson of CenterState CEO, and so many others to get this done, and also for Sanjay Mehrotra's vision and commitment to making this historic investment in Central NY. Micron's groundbreaking is proof that America can and will lead in manufacturing once again, and it starts right here in Central NY.”

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon:

“We have been thrilled to welcome Micron to our community, and breaking ground is an exciting development in what is truly a generational opportunity for this area. For years to come, Onondaga County will be known as an epicenter for advanced manufacturing and high-tech jobs. We welcome this transformative moment, thank Micron for the partnership, and look forward to a bright future ahead.”

Representative John W. Mannion (D-NY):

“After a rigorous, deliberate process, this is an exciting moment for our region. It reflects years of partnerships across government and the private sector to align infrastructure, workforce training, and state and federal policy to make the Micron project possible. I'm proud of my role sponsoring and shepherding Green CHIPS through the state legislature, supporting the ON-RAMP pipeline, securing record funding for workforce training and apprenticeship programs, and advocating forcefully at the federal level. The Micron groundbreaking is another tangible step toward a high-tech future that strengthens America's national security while benefitting the people and communities of Central New York.”

