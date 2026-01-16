Critical Metals Corp Schedules Business Update Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Call scheduled for 8:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 22, 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp” or the“Company”), a leading critical minerals mining company, today announced that management will host a webcast and conference call to provide a business update at 8:00 AM ET on Thursday, January, 22, 2026.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a live webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Events page of the Company's website at . An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the event concludes.

Participants may also access the call by dialing (877) 407-4018 for domestic callers or (201) 689-8471 for international callers.

About Critical Metals Corp.

Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners. Its flagship Project, Tanbreez, is one of the world's largest, rare-earth deposits and is in Southern Greenland. The deposit is expected to have access to key transportation outlets as the area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.

Another key asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable asset in an expanding geostrategic critical metals portfolio.

With this strategic asset portfolio, Critical Metals Corp is positioned to become a reliable and sustainable supplier of critical minerals essential for defense applications, the clean energy transition, and next-generation technologies in the western world.

For more information, please visit .

Critical Metals Corp.

Investor Relations: ...

Media: ...