PIMCO Launches New Active ETF

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO, a global leader in active fixed income with deep expertise across public and private markets, is expanding its exchange-traded fund offerings with the launch of PIMCO U.S. Stocks PLUS Active Bond ETF (SPLS). SPLS pursues total returns across market cycles by providing investors with two different sources of exposure, a portfolio of passive U.S. large cap equities, and a portfolio of actively managed fixed income instruments.

Pioneered in 1986, the StocksPLUS strategy merges full exposure to U.S. large cap equities and PIMCO's active fixed income strategies with the aim of delivering outperformance of the S&P 500. With almost 4 decades of expertise, this unique approach allows the strategy to retain key attributes of passive equity indexing, while seeking to deliver diversified fixed income alpha.

SPLS will be managed by a team of three portfolio managers: Jerome Schneider, Managing Director; Joshua Spitz, Executive Vice President; and Tanuj Dora, Senior Vice President.

“The latest addition to our ETF suite continues PIMCO's tradition of creating innovative solutions to help investors meet their long-term investment objectives,” says Kim Stafford, PIMCO's Global Head of Product Strategy.“PIMCO U.S. Stocks PLUS Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund builds upon our time-tested expertise of adding actively managed fixed income to passive equity index-like returns while offering investors potential tax benefits inherent in the ETF wrapper.”

Investors can trade SPLS on CBOE effective January 16, 2026.

About PIMCO

PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income with deep expertise across public and private markets. We invest our clients' capital across a range of fixed income and credit opportunities, drawing upon our decades of experience navigating complex debt markets. Our flexible capital base and deep relationships with issuers have helped us become one of the world's largest providers of traditional and nontraditional solutions for companies that need financing and investors who seek strong risk-adjusted returns.

1 The Fund expects to primarily obtain exposure through indirect investments, such as through investments in one or more third-party managed funds. See the Fund's prospectus for more information.

2 The Fund expects to primarily obtain exposure through derivatives (such as entering into total return swaps, purchasing call options, and/or selling put options) on funds of PIMCO ETF Trust (“PIMCO Active Fixed-Income ETFs”). Although the Fund may gain exposure to multiple PIMCO Active Fixed-Income ETFs, the Fund generally expects to primarily gain exposure to the PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund. See the Fund's prospectus for more information.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. This and other information are contained in the Fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by contacting your PIMCO representative. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Past performance is not a guarantee or a reliable indicator of future results.

Investments made by a Fund and the results achieved by a Fund are not expected to be the same as those made by any other PIMCO-advised Fund, including those with a similar name, investment objective or policies. A new or smaller Fund's performance may not represent how the Fund is expected to or may perform in the long-term. New Funds have limited operating histories for investors to evaluate and new and smaller Funds may not attract sufficient assets to achieve investment and trading efficiencies. A Fund may be forced to sell a comparatively large portion of its portfolio to meet significant shareholder redemptions for cash, or hold a comparatively large portion of its portfolio in cash due to significant share purchases for cash, in each case when the Fund otherwise would not seek to do so, which may adversely affect performance.

Exchange Traded Funds (“ETF”) are afforded certain exemptions from the Investment Company Act. The exemptions allow, among other things, for individual shares to trade on the secondary market. Individual shares cannot be directly purchased from or redeemed by the ETF. Purchases and redemptions directly with ETFs are only accomplished through creation unit aggregations or“baskets” of shares. Shares of an ETF, traded on the secondary market, are bought and sold at market price (not NAV). Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Investment policies, management fees and other information can be found in the individual ETF's prospectus. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of fees, such as brokerage commissions, and other fees to financial intermediaries. In addition, an investor may incur costs attributed to the difference between the highest price a buyer is willing to pay to purchase shares of the Fund (bid) and the lowest price a seller is willing to accept for shares of the Fund (ask) when buying or selling shares in the secondary market (the bid-ask spread). Due to the costs inherent in buying or selling Fund shares, frequent trading may detract significantly from investment returns. Investment in Fund shares may not be advisable for investors who expect to engage in frequent trading. Current holdings are subject to risk. Holdings are subject to change at any time. An investment in an ETF involves risk, including the loss of principal. Investment return, price, yield and Net Asset Value (NAV) will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Investments may be worth more or less than the original cost when redeemed. ETF shares may be bought or sold throughout the day at their market price on the exchange on which they are listed. However, there can be no guarantee that an active trading market for PIMCO ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Premium/Discount is the difference between the market price and NAV expressed as a percentage of NAV.

A word about risk: Investing in the bond market is subject to certain risks including the risk that fixed income securities will decline in value because of changes in interest rates; the risk that fund shares could trade at prices other than the net asset value; and the risk that the manager's investment decisions might not produce the desired results. Investing in foreign denominated and/or domiciled securities may involve heightened risk due to currency fluctuations, and economic and political risks, which may be enhanced in emerging markets. Mortgage and asset-backed securities may be sensitive to changes in interest rates, subject to early repayment risk, and their value may fluctuate in response to the market's perception of issuer creditworthiness; while generally supported by some form of government or private guarantee there is no assurance that private guarantors will meet their obligations. High-yield, lower-rated, securities involve greater risk than higher-rated securities; portfolios that invest in them may be subject to greater levels of credit and liquidity risk than portfolios that do not. Equities may decline in value due to both real and perceived general market, economic, and industry conditions. Derivatives may involve certain costs and risks such as liquidity, interest rate, market, credit, management and the risk that a position could not be closed when most advantageous. Investing in derivatives could lose more than the amount invested. Diversification does not ensure against loss.

ETFs may be more tax-efficient than similarly structured mutual funds because they typically produce fewer capital gains distributions for investors due to factors such as in-kind transfers, lower turnover and management of cost basis. Investors will, at times, incur a tax liability. The potential tax benefits of an investment in an ETF are not guaranteed and may be influenced by various factors, including its investment strategy, portfolio turnover, and the investor's holding period and individual tax situation. Investors should consult their own tax advisor regarding the tax consequences of an investment in an ETF.

PIMCO Investments LLC (“PI”) does not provide legal or tax advice and is not recommending any action to you or any of your obligated persons. PI does not act as an advisor and does not owe a fiduciary duty pursuant to Section 15B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to the information and material contained in this communication. PI acts for its own interests only. You or your obligated persons should discuss any information and material contained in this communication with any and all internal or external advisors and experts that you or your obligated persons deem appropriate before acting on this information or material. Please consult your tax and/or legal counsel for specific tax or legal questions and concerns.

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of PIMCO's sponsored investment products and separately managed accounts, general economic conditions, future acquisitions, competitive conditions and government regulations, including changes in tax laws. Readers should carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only on the date at which such statements are made. PIMCO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

PIMCO as a general matter provides services to qualified institutions, financial intermediaries and institutional investors. Individual investors should contact their own financial professional to determine the most appropriate investment options for their financial situation. This material contains the current opinions of the manager and such opinions are subject to change without notice. This material has been distributed for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission. PIMCO is a trademark of Allianz Asset Management of America LLC in the United States and throughout the world. ©2026, PIMCO.

PIMCO Investments LLC, distributor, 1633 Broadway, New York, NY 10019, is a company of PIMCO.

