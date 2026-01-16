Glow Holdings, Inc. Introduces Glohco As Its Healthtech Intelligence Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glow Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GLOH), doing business as GlohCo, today announced its transition into a healthtech-focused public company following a corporate reset completed in 2025. The Company also introduced its proprietary GlohCo health intelligence platform, currently under development with an initial focus on mental and behavioral health.

GlohCo is being built to leverage data, analytics, and emerging technologies to help modern care organizations gain clearer insight into workflows, risk, and outcomes, and to support decision-making across digital health and care delivery environments.

The Company had limited operations prior to 2025 and subsequently completed a custodianship and change of control, resulting in new ownership and a reset of strategic direction. Throughout 2025, management focused on restoring regulatory standing, addressing legacy matters, and establishing the infrastructure required to support future operations and platform development.

In late October 2025, Glow Holdings, Inc. completed the acquisition of an operating healthcare staffing business. The acquisition provided the Company with active industry operations and recurring service revenue, establishing an operating foundation to support near-term business activity. Management views the staffing operations as an enabling layer that supports platform development through exposure to real-world workflows and operational environments.

“Following the change of control and my appointment as President earlier this year, our priority has been restoring compliance and establishing a solid foundation for the Company,” said Alonzo Pierce, President of Glow Holdings, Inc.“With operating activity in place, we are building the GlohCo platform with a focus on healthtech intelligence and data-informed tools aligned with real-world needs.”

GlohCo is a healthtech intelligence platform focused on building software and data-driven tools for use across digital health and care delivery environments.

