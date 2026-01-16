The Aerospace Bearings Market Is Projected To Grow To $15.66 Billion By 2030, Expanding At A CAGR Of 10.1%

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The aerospace bearings market has been experiencing significant expansion recently, propelled by advancements in aircraft technology and increasing global demand for air travel. This market is evolving rapidly as manufacturers and operators seek more efficient, durable, and specialized bearing solutions to support modern aerospace systems.

A Closer Look at the Aerospace Bearings Market Size and Its Growth Trajectory

The aerospace bearings market has seen swift growth over the past few years, with its value set to rise from $9.6 billion in 2025 to $10.67 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. This upward trend during the past years has been driven by growing production of commercial and military aircraft, which has increased the need for high-performance bearings. Additionally, the adoption of advanced airframe and engine designs that require specialized bearing types has contributed to this growth. The expansion of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) activities has supported the replacement demand for aerospace bearings. Furthermore, the industry has focused on reducing friction and load to boost aircraft efficiency, alongside the use of precision-engineered bearings to improve the reliability of flight control and engine management systems.

Download a free sample of the aerospace bearings market report:



Projected Expansion and Market Dynamics in Aerospace Bearings Towards 2030

Looking ahead, the aerospace bearings market is expected to accelerate, reaching $15.66 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.1%. This forecasted growth is fueled by an anticipated surge in next-generation aircraft programs that call for lightweight and durable bearing solutions. The use of advanced materials such as ceramics and composites to enhance bearing performance is gaining traction. There is also a growing emphasis on extending bearing life to minimize maintenance intervals. The expansion of global air travel is increasing demand for new aircraft and related components. Moreover, the integration of smart monitoring technologies in aerospace systems is driving the need for high-specification bearings. Key trends shaping the market include rising demand for high-load-capacity bearings for landing gear, increased use of corrosion-resistant ceramic and composite bearings, growing requirements for lightweight bearings to improve fuel efficiency, adoption of advanced designs for high-temperature engine environments, and wider use of miniaturized precision bearings in aerospace instrumentation.

Understanding Aerospace Bearings and Their Functional Role

Aerospace bearings are critical components used to reduce load and friction between moving or rotating parts within aircraft. They help manage radial and axial forces, ensuring smooth operation of various aircraft mechanisms. These bearings allow the effortless movement of components such as seats, doors, and parts of engine management and flight control systems, playing a vital role in maintaining functionality and preventing failures.

View the full aerospace bearings market report:



Commercial Aircraft Demand as a Principal Growth Engine for Aerospace Bearings

The rising demand for commercial aircraft is a major factor expected to drive the growth of the aerospace bearings market. Commercial aircraft, designed primarily for passenger and cargo transport, are seeing fleet expansions due to increasing global air travel. Airlines are enhancing capacity and opening new routes to meet this demand. Aerospace bearings contribute significantly to commercial aircraft performance by reducing friction, improving reliability, and supporting heavier loads, thereby enabling safe and efficient flights. For example, in January 2025, Airbus, a France-based aircraft manufacturer, announced delivery of 766 commercial aircraft in 2024, up from 735 in 2023. This growth in aircraft production is directly stimulating the aerospace bearings market.

North America's Leading Position in the Aerospace Bearings Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the aerospace bearings market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The market analysis includes various regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on the aerospace bearings industry.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Aerospace Bearings Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Bearings Market Report 2026

/report/bearings-global-market-report

Automotive Bearing and Clutch Component Aftermarket Market Report 2026

/report/automotive-bearing-and-clutch-component-aftermarket-global-market-report

Aerospace Bearings Market Report 2026



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "