Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) And Kepler Fusion Technologies Release Technical White Paper Detailing Texatrontm Aneutronic Fusion Platform Architecture And Commercialization Pathway

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) (“RNWF” or the“Company”), together with Kepler Fusion Technologies Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary (“Kepler”), has released a comprehensive technical white paper detailing the architecture, physics framework, and commercialization pathway of Kepler's proprietary TexatronTM aneutronic fusion energy platform.

The technical white paper is available for download at:

TexatronTM Fusion Energy Platform - White Paper

The TexatronTM is a pulsed fusion system engineered specifically for commercial deployment. Unlike steady-state fusion approaches, the TexatronTM operates in a controlled cyclic regime involving plasma formation, compression and heating, a confinement phase during which fusion reactions occur, followed by controlled plasma dissipation and system reset. This operating profile is designed to support modular scalability, system redundancy, and infrastructure-grade deployment.

Kepler's proof-of-principle experimental work has demonstrated stable toroidal plasma formation at sub-fusion temperatures, validating key elements of the confinement concept described in the white paper.

The TexatronTM platform is optimized for aneutronic fusion fuel cycles, with a primary focus on Deuterium–Helium-3 (D-He3). This fuel pathway enables direct electric energy conversion, significantly reduces neutron-induced material degradation, and minimizes long-lived radioactive waste relative to conventional Deuterium-Tritium fusion systems.

The platform is being developed as a modular family of systems across multiple planned output configurations, enabling deployment for applications including industrial facilities, advanced manufacturing, data centers, defense installations, and other grid-constrained or mission-critical environments. Kepler's commercialization strategy centers on a Power-as-a-Service model under which the Company owns and operates TexatronTM units and sells electricity under long-term contracted arrangements.

“The release of this white paper reflects our commitment to transparency and technical rigor as we advance the TexatronTM platform toward commercial deployment,” said Brent Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of Kepler Fusion Technologies.“We believe it is important for investors and stakeholders to have clear visibility into the physics, engineering, and commercialization framework underlying our approach to fusion energy infrastructure.”

Kepler maintains a substantial and growing intellectual property portfolio with more than 238 patents in its pipeline covering reactor architecture, plasma confinement systems, energy conversion technologies, controls, manufacturing processes, and deployment methodologies. The Company expects continued intellectual property development throughout 2026.

Key anticipated milestones discussed in the white paper include a targeted demonstration of a 100-megawatt TexatronTM reactor system before the end of 2026, completion of PCAOB-audited financial statements targeted for February 2026, a targeted financing objective of approximately $50 million to support continued technology development and early commercial deployment, and pursuit of a national exchange listing on NASDAQ or the Texas Stock Exchange, subject to meeting applicable requirements.

Litigation Update

The Company also provided an update regarding its previously disclosed litigation relating to the recovery and cancellation of certain shares. Earlier today, the Company filed a procedural motion with the court addressing an unauthorized filing that was submitted after the relevant party had been dismissed from the action. The matter remains pending before the court and continues to proceed through the ordinary judicial process. The Company does not anticipate any near-term impact on its operations or ongoing corporate initiatives as a result of this matter and will provide additional updates as appropriate.

About Kepler Fusion Technologies and American Fusion

Kepler Fusion Technologies is an advanced energy company developing a compact, aneutronic fusion power system designed for industrial, commercial, and infrastructure-scale applications. Its proprietary TexatronTM platform is engineered to deliver clean, continuous, emission-free baseload electricity with no radioactive waste and is intended for deployment in distributed, grid-constrained, and mission-critical environments. Following completion of the Company's corporate action and regulatory processes, Renewal Fuels intends to operate under the name American Fusion Inc., reflecting its strategic focus on advanced fusion energy technologies and infrastructure development.

For more information about Kepler Fusion Technologies, please visit:

About Renewal Fuels, Inc.

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) is a Delaware corporation that has completed a comprehensive corporate reset, restoring a clean governance and capital structure and achieving full OTC Markets compliance. The Company is focused on disciplined execution of strategic transactions and platform development initiatives intended to enhance long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, such as statements relating to the proposed transaction, potential change of control, valuation expectations, technology development and commercialization, litigation matters, SEC registration, exchange uplisting, and future business operations. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“should,”“will,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the ability to negotiate and execute definitive agreements, satisfy closing conditions, complete due diligence, obtain regulatory approvals, develop and commercialize fusion technology, resolve litigation matters, obtain financing, engage audit firms and complete audited financial statements, achieve or maintain compliance with SEC or exchange requirements, and general market and economic conditions. References to third-party companies, technologies, or transactions are based on publicly available information and are provided solely for comparative or informational context. The previously announced letter of intent is non-binding and subject to completion of due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, and satisfaction of closing requirements. No assurances can be given that any proposed transaction or change of control will be completed as described, or at all. This release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Richard Hawkins

President & Chief Executive Officer

Renewal Fuels, Inc.

...