Private Bancorp Of America, Inc. Announces Continued Strong Net Income For Fourth Quarter 2025



Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $10.0 million, compared to $9.7 million in the prior quarter and $10.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 represents a return on average assets of 1.53% and a return on average tangible common equity(1) of 15.22%.

Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $1.71, compared to $1.65 in the prior quarter and $1.82 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Core deposits were $2.16 billion as of December 31, 2025, a decrease of $33.4 million or 1.5% from September 30, 2025, and an increase of $264.2 million or 13.9% from the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total deposits were $2.22 billion as of December 31, 2025, a decrease of $48.5 million or 2.1% from September 30, 2025, which included a reduction in brokered deposits of $15.1 million, compared to total deposits of $2.13 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Total cost of deposits was 1.80% for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease from 2.02% in the prior quarter and 2.36% in the fourth quarter of 2024, an improvement of 10.7% quarter over quarter and 23.7% year over year. The spot rate for total deposits was 1.71% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 1.91% at September 30, 2025. Total cost of funding sources was 1.86% for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease from 2.08% in the prior quarter and 2.45% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Loans held-for-investment ("HFI") totaled $2.13 billion as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $44.5 million or 2.1% from September 30, 2025.

Investment securities available-for-sale ("AFS") were $217.8 million as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $18.0 million or 9.00% since September 30, 2025, and an increase of $72.6 million or 50.0% from December 31, 2024, primarily as a result of new securities purchased.

Net interest margin was 4.84% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 4.65% in the prior quarter and 4.67% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $2.6 million, compared to $1.8 million for the prior quarter and $17 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024. The allowance for loan losses was 1.38% of loans HFI as of December 31, 2025 compared to 1.38% at September 30, 2025.

As of December 31, 2025, criticized loans totaled $73.2 million, or 3.44% of total loans, up from $70.5 million, or 3.39% of total loans at September 30, 2025. Tangible book value per share(1) was $45.75 as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $1.64 since September 30, 2025 primarily as a result of strong earnings.

2025 Full Year and Period End Highlights



Net income of $40.7 million for FY'25, up from $35.8 million in FY'24, an increase of 13.5% year over year.

Net income for FY'25 represents a return on average assets of 1.61% and a return on average tangible common equity(1) of 16.59%.

Diluted earnings per share of $6.92 for FY'25, up 12.5% from $6.15 in FY'24.

Pretax pre-provision net revenue(1)of $63.8 million for FY'25, up $10.2 million or 19.1% year over year.

Loans held-for-investment ("HFI") totaled $2.13 billion as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $41.0 million or 2.0% from December 31, 2024.

Total deposits were $2.22 billion as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $89.4 million or 4.2% from December 31, 2024, which included core deposits of $1.89 billion, which increased $264.2 million or 13.9% from the prior year, and brokered deposits of $65.1 million, which decreased $174.8 million or 72.9% from the prior year.

Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased by $17.0 million as a result of strong core deposit growth.

Net interest margin was 4.76% for FY'25, an increase from 4.48% in FY'24.

Total cost of deposits was 2.03% for FY'25, a decrease from 2.56% in FY'24. The spot rate for total deposits was 1.71% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 2.29% at December 31, 2024. Total cost of funding sources was 2.09% for FY'25, a decrease from 2.65% in FY'24. Tangible book value per share(1) was $45.75 as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $7.35 or 19.1% since December 31, 2024 primarily as a result of strong earnings.

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), ("Company") and CalPrivate Bank ("Bank") announced unaudited financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025. The Company reported net income of $10.0 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $9.7 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, in the prior quarter, and $10.7 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, "We continued to make progress in adding new relationships and providing our Clients with our signature Distinctly Different Service. This led to strong loan growth and loan production in the quarter and pipelines are healthy coming into Q1 2026. Our Montecito office is now open and we are welcoming new Clients with the support of a wonderful community in Santa Barbara. Overall, we are pleased with the quarter, our strong earnings and loan growth."

Sowers added, "We spent much of 2025 focused on building our internal infrastructure and client delivery capabilities, making significant investments in technology and Team Members, and we will continue this in 2026. We also reviewed a significant portion of the credit portfolio in conjunction with a change in our credit leadership and are laser focused on reducing criticized, classified and non-performing assets. We believe reserves are adequate and that this extensive review has put us on solid ground for continued growth. Additionally, our Relationship Teams did an outstanding job increasing core deposits by nearly 14% in 2025 while maintaining a very strong Net Interest Margin."

The Bank's superior financial performance and industry leading service metrics continue to be recognized by industry publications and our Clients. This recognition reinforces our strategic thinking and our dedication to excellence, innovation, delivering Client-focused banking solutions and enhancing shareholder value:



Top 20 Community Banks in the US for 2025 by American Banker with assets between $2B and $10B in assets and #2 in California

#1 for both Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Equity (ROE) among banks with less than $5 billion in assets in 2024

#1 SBA 504 Community Bank Lender in the United States

#10 Best U.S. Bank by Bank Director's RankingBanking®

Client Net Promoter Score of 81 (World Class)

Bauer 5 Star Rating 2025 Best 50 OTCQX



"CalPrivate Bank delivered strong quarterly performance, continued to outperform peers, and grew tangible book value, demonstrating the strength of our strategy and management's disciplined execution,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.“At the same time, we are making targeted investments to scale the franchise, including our Santa Barbara County expansion, the addition of high-impact business development and operational talent, and continued enhancements to our core systems, digital capabilities, and AI. These investments reinforce our ability to provide uniquely exceptional client service, deliver creative and customized solutions, and deepen relationships, while expanding our long-term growth trajectory and strategic flexibility."

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $31.1 million, an increase of $1.7 million or 5.9% from the prior quarter and an increase of $3.6 million or 13.3% from the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase from the prior quarter was due to a $0.6 million increase in interest income and a $1.1 million decrease in interest expense primarily due to proactive management of deposit pricing in response to Federal Reserve Bank rate cuts.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 4.84%, compared to 4.65% for the prior quarter and 4.67% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The 19 basis point increase in net interest margin from the prior quarter was primarily due to a lower cost of deposits, which decreased 22 basis points as a result of proactive management of deposit pricing. The yield on interest-earning assets was 6.53% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 6.53% for the prior quarter, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.60% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 2.88% in the prior quarter. The cost of total deposits was 1.80% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 2.02% in the prior quarter. The cost of core deposits, which excludes brokered deposits, was 1.71% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 1.93% in the prior quarter and 2.07% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The spot rate for total deposits was 1.71% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 1.91% at September 30, 2025.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision expense for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $2.6 million, compared to $1.8 million in the prior quarter and $17 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024. The provision expense for loans HFI for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $2.9 million, primarily reflecting net charge-offs of $2.4 million, loan portfolio growth and modestly higher forecasted loss rates on commercial and industrial loans, partially offset by a $1.2 million net reversal of specific reserves for individually-evaluated loans. In addition, there was a $0.3 million net reversal for unfunded commitments that was primarily a result of lower credit line commitment balances compared to the prior quarter. For more details, please refer to the "Asset Quality" section below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $2.2 million in the prior quarter and $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") loan sales for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $5.6 million with a 10.56% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $0.3 million, compared with $17.3 million with a 9.46% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $1.0 million in the prior quarter. SBA loan gain on sale was muted in the fourth quarter due to the impact of the government shutdown.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $15.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $15.9 million in the prior quarter and $14.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in noninterest expense from the prior quarter is primarily due to lower compensation and employee benefits, primarily reflecting the seasonal impact of payroll tax caps. The efficiency ratio(1) was 48.46% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 50.49% in the prior quarter and 48.34% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in the efficiency ratio from the prior quarter reflects an increase in net interest income, primarily from lower interest expense as a result of lower costs of deposits, and the decrease in noninterest expense.

The Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Inflationary pressures and low unemployment continue to contribute to upward pressure on wages, as well as increased costs related to third-party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

Provision for Income Tax Expense

Provision for income tax expense was $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $4.1 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 29.8%, compared to 29.7% in the prior quarter and 29.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of December 31, 2025, total assets were $2.54 billion, a decrease of $41.4 million since September 30, 2025. The decrease in assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to a $106.4 million decrease in cash and due from banks, which was primarily driven by a $44.5 million increase in loans held for investment and a $48.5 million decrease in total deposits. Investment securities available-for-sale ("AFS") were $217.8 million as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $18.0 million or 9.0% since September 30, 2025, primarily as a result of new securities purchased. As of December 31, 2025, the net unrealized loss on the AFS investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $7.0 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $7.8 million (pre-tax) as of September 30, 2025. The average duration of the Bank's AFS portfolio is 3.6 years. The Company has no held-to-maturity securities. Loans HFI totaled $2.13 billion as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $44.5 million since September 30, 2025, primarily reflecting increases in commercial and industrial ("C&I") loan balances partially offset by decreases in commercial real estate ("CRE") loan balances.

Total deposits were $2.22 billion as of December 31, 2025, a decrease of $48.5 million since September 30, 2025. During the quarter, core deposits decreased by $33.4 million, driven by a $48.0 million decrease in noninterest-bearing core deposits, partially offset by a $14.6 million increase in interest-bearing core deposits (including balances in the IntraFi ICS and CDARS programs). Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 28.1% of total core deposits. Brokered deposits decreased by $15.1 million since September 30, 2025. Uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts, represent 49.4% of total deposits as of December 31, 2025.

As of December 31, 2025, total available liquidity was $2.2 billion or 201.8% of uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts. Total available liquidity is comprised of $362 million of on-balance sheet liquidity (cash and investment securities) and $1.9 billion of unused borrowing capacity.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

As of December 31, 2025, the allowance for loan losses was $29.3 million or 1.38% of loans HFI, compared to $28.8 million or 1.38% of loans HFI as of September 30, 2025. The coverage ratio remained flat compared to the prior quarter, as modestly higher forecasted loss rates on commercial and industrial loans were offset by lower specific reserves for individually evaluated loans. Nonperforming assets were 2.00% of total assets as of December 31, 2025 compared to 1.79% as of September 30, 2025. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $0.7 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $1.0 million as of September 30, 2025. The decrease in the reserve for unfunded commitments was primarily a result of lower credit line commitment balances. Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.

At December 31, 2025, criticized loans totaled $73.2 million, or 3.44% of total loans, up from $70.5 million, or 3.39% of total loans at September 30, 2025, of which classified loans were $64.3 million and $61.9 million, respectively. The December 31, 2025 classified balance consisted of 46 loans: 27 real estate secured loans totaling $39.1 million and a 60.2% weighted-average LTV; and 19 commercial and industrial loans totaling $25.2 million with $2.2 million of specific reserves. As of December 31, 2025, classified loans included $42.2 million of nonaccrual loans, an increase of $4.5 million from September 30, 2025.

Capital Ratios (2)

The Bank's capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for "well capitalized" institutions and are as follows: