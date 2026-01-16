CM Mohan Yadav Transfers Rs 1,836 Crore In 32Nd Instalment Of Ladli Behna Yojana

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Jan 16 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday transferred the 32nd instalment of the Ladli Behna Yojana, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Madhya Pradesh government's flagship welfare initiative for women.

The Chief Minister transferred Rs 1,836 crore through a single click into the bank accounts of more than 1.25 crore eligible beneficiaries of the scheme during a ceremonial event held in Makhan Nagar in Narmadapuram district.

This is the first instalment of Ladli Behna Yojana in the year – 2026, and each eligible beneficiary (woman) under the scheme will receive Rs 1,500 on their bank accounts.

In addition, the Chief Minister also transferred more than Rs 90 crore into the bank accounts of 29 lakh beneficiaries for gas cylinder refilling assistance under the Ujwala Yojana introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016. On the occasion, he also laid the foundation stones and inaugurated various development projects worth over 206 crore for the district.

Makhan Nagar in Narmadapuram, previously known as Hoshangabad, located on the bank of the river Narmada, is the birthplace of the legendary freedom fighter, poet and journalist (late) Pt. Makhanlal Chaturvedi. Upon reaching the venue, Chief Minister Yadav offered a floral tribute to the statue of Pt. Makhanlal Chaturvedi.

After releasing the amount in the presence of a large gathering of people from Narmadauram district, Chief Minister Yadav also interacted with several beneficiaries to know how this scheme transformed their lives through Ladli Behna Yajana and many other flagships introduced by the Centre and the state governments.

The scheme was implemented with a monthly instalment of Rs 1,000 during the tenure of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (now Union Agriculture Minister), a few months ahead of the Assembly elections in 2023.

Later, the amount was increased to Rs 1,250 in September 2023. Chief Minister Yadav had earlier stated that the amount will be increased to Rs 3,000 by 2028.

According to the state government, from June 2023 to December 2025, a total amount of Rs 48,632.70 crore has been transferred to beneficiaries' accounts under the scheme. Now, with the 32nd instalment transferred on Friday, the total amount for this scheme rose over Rs 50,468 crore.