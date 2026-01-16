Kumaraswamy Questions Cong's Standing In Bihar, Maha

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 16 (IANS) Reacting sharply to criticism by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, questioned the standing of the Congress party in Bihar and Maharashtra.

The Union Minister was responding to media queries near the JD(S) state office at J.P. Bhavan in Bengaluru on Friday.

Kumaraswamy questioned, "Today, in the Maharashtra local body elections, how many seats has the INDIA bloc won? How many seats has Congress actually won? The state election results themselves are proof of what happens when arrogance grows."

Addressing both the leaders, he said,“You are losing sleep because of the JD(S)-BJP alliance. In the last Lok Sabha elections, because of our alliance you won 9 seats, some of the seats we lost was because of our mistakes.

"Otherwise, despite being in power in the state, your national party would have come down to 3 or 4 seats. Is JD(S) losing its existence or is Congress getting destroyed? Tell me.”

Targetting Dy CM Shivakumar for stating that he is talkative, Kumaraswamy said, "Yours is a passion to make money. My passion is to connect with people and earn their support. That is the only difference between them and me.”

Responding to a question about Dy CM Shivakumar's statement that injustice is being done to his own community, Kumaraswamy said,“I have seen that report. They talk about caste suffering. But what have they done for the community they represent? From morning to evening, they are only focussed on making money."

"Instead of thinking about how to gain people's support, they work every moment to loot the state. Will people support such individuals in the name of caste?” he questioned Shivakumar.

“I do not speak for the sake of talking. I only inform people about the illegal activities carried out by such individuals. I speak to strengthen my relationship with the people. What will I gain from their internal fights? Kumaraswamy asked.

Reacting strongly to Minister Priyank Kharge's statement on the existence of the JD(S), Kumaraswamy said,“Leave our party aside. First, look at what level the so-called national party Congress has come down to in Bihar and Maharashtra.”

“Who is Priyank Kharge to discuss JD(S)? We do not need his certificate. Let him first ask his father how many ministers in the Congress party came on lease from JD(S). Starting from the Chief Minister, how many ministers are originally from JD(S)? Do you know?” Kumaraswamy lashed out.

“Mr. Kharge, first secure your own party. Right now, in your party, one person's 'lease period' is over and another is saying, 'Make me the Chief Minister on lease.' And the other one is saying, 'My lease period is not over yet. There is no question of stepping down, I will continue.' What is all this, Mr. Kharge? First look at your party's fate, then talk about others,” he slammed Priyank Kharge.

“Mr. Priyank Kharge, instead of talking about such matters, discuss development. Speak about the condition of the constituencies represented by you and your father AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge," he said.

"Has the kind of development seen in Mysuru, Kanakapura, and Ramanagara happened in your constituency? Senior Kharge has been in power for over 40 years. You have been a minister for the last 8-9 years. What have you achieved? List it out, let us see,” he demanded.