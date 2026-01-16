403
Why Portugal Is Heading For A Rare Presidential Runoff After Years Of Political Drift
Portugal normally chooses its president in one clean sweep. This time, the country is stumbling toward a second act.
On Sunday, January 18, Portuguese voters will pick a successor to Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who is term-limited after a decade in office.
The rules are simple: win more than half the vote and it ends on the spot. But the math is now working against that tradition.
With 11 candidates competing, support is scattered, and the latest major poll shows a tight, multi-lane race: André Ventura on 24%, António José Seguro on 23%, and João Cotrim de Figueiredo on 19%.
Two other contenders-Luís Marques Mendes and retired admiral Henrique Gouveia e Melo-sit around 14% each. In other words, no one is even close to 50%, and the identity of the second-round pair is still genuinely uncertain.
A Fragmented Landscape: The High Stakes of the Presidency
The story behind the numbers is bigger than personalities. Portugal has been living through political churn: repeated parliamentary elections, short-lived governing arrangements, and a growing sense that the old parties have struggled to manage modern pressures-housing affordability, public services, immigration strains, and the broader cost-of-living anxiety felt across Europe.
That frustration has helped power a rising patriotic, anti-establishment current, with Chega becoming a central force rather than a protest footnote. The result is fragmentation: fewer“default” votes, more candidates with credible followings, and-almost automatically-a runoff.
Why does a presidential race matter if the role is mostly representative? Because the president is also the constitutional referee.
In moments of paralysis, the office can veto legislation, dissolve parliament, and call early elections-tools Rebelo de Sousa used more than once in recent years.
The next president may quickly face the same kind of pressure, starting with sensitive fights over immigration rules and citizenship policy.
A tightening package has already hit constitutional obstacles and was sent back to parliament after a presidential veto in December, ensuring the debate will not fade when the ballots are counted.
Polls suggest Sunday's vote will trigger a February 8 runoff, something Portugal has seen only once since 1974.
The job looks ceremonial, but the president can veto laws and dissolve parliament when politics jam.
The surge of a“country-first” mood, fueled by frustration with establishment governance, is reshaping the whole contest.
