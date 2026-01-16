403
Machado Hands Trump Her Nobel Medal, Testing Venezuela's New Power Map
The Nobel Peace Prize cannot be transferred, but the medal can, making this a powerful symbol with limited legal meaning.
The gesture spotlights a hard reality: Washington may prefer continuity in Caracas over a full opposition-led transition.
Venezuela's transition politics are now being fought as much through optics and access as through institutions.
A gold-plated disc, 196 grams and 6.6 centimeters across, became the headline prop of one of Washington's most watched meetings this week.
María Corina Machado, Venezuela's best-known opposition figure and the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, walked into the White House and handed President Donald Trump the physical Nobel medal.
Trump soon embraced the symbolism. In a short message on his social platform, he called the gift a“wonderful gesture of mutual respect,” thanked Machado, and praised her as someone who“has been through a lot.”
The meeting, held largely behind closed doors, lasted close to two hours and included time in the Oval Office and a smaller working lunch nearby.
Machado later told reporters she was struck by how closely Trump followed Venezuela 's crisis and how much he seemed to care about Venezuelans' suffering.
Yet the most telling signal may have been what Trump did not say. His public comments did not frame Machado as the transition's central actor, even though the U.S. government has previously recognized the opposition's claim that it won Venezuela's July 2024 election.
A Geopolitical Rift and a Symbolic Prize
On the contrary, the White House message that followed was cooler, with press secretary Karoline Leavitt describing Machado as brave and representative.
However, she pointed to a“realistic assessment” favoring the continuity of interim president Delcy Rodríguez, citing doubts that Machado could secure loyalty from the armed forces and other power centers.
The episode landed amid a violent, unsettled backdrop. Recent wire reporting described the capture of Nicolás Maduro by U.S. forces on January 3 and the rapid installation of Rodríguez, moves that turned Venezuela's succession into a geopolitical test as well as a domestic rupture.
The Nobel institution moved quickly to clarify another point: the title is irrevocable and cannot be shared, even if the medal changes hands. A medal can be donated, inherited, or even auctioned, as Dmitry Muratov did when his sold for $103.5 million for humanitarian work.
Machado's supporters cheered outside the White House and later swarmed her at the Capitol. Her critics, including Rodríguez, mocked the gift as submission.
For Trump, it was an ego-bright token. For Venezuela, it was a reminder that the struggle is now as much about who gets heard in Washington as who holds ground at home.
