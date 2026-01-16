Pro-Iran Rallies Taken Out In Kashmir, Slogans Raised Against US, Israel

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid the deadly protests challenging Iran's theocracy and threats by the US to intervene militarily in the country, peaceful demonstrations were taken out at several places in Kashmir in support of the Islamic Republic after the congregational prayers on Friday, officials said.

Several Shia-dominated areas in Srinagar, Pulwama and Budgam witnessed the demonstrations as the agitators raised slogans in favour of Iran and against the US and Israel, they said.

The demonstrations remained peaceful, the officials said.

On Thursday, 15 January, activists claimed that the bloody crackdown by the authorities in Iran has killed at least 2,637 people, a week after shutting Iran off from the world following nationwide protests challenging the country's theocracy.

Rallies taken out in Srinagar

In Srinagar, rallies were taken out near the Nehru Park in Hassanabad and the Gund Hassi Bhat localities of the city to express solidarity with Iran and its Supreme Leader, Syed Ali Khamenei.

The protesters voiced their support and condemned what they termed“external pressure” and“interference” against Iran.

Carrying placards and banners, the agitators raised slogans in favour of Iran and its leadership, and against the US and Israel.

Similar protests were witnessed at the Main Chowk in Budgam in central Kashmir and the Gangoo area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Speaking to reporters in Pulwama, a Shia leader said the US and Israel, along with their allies, were "committing atrocities" against Muslims across the world.

“Mossad and CIA agents are attacking security forces and innocent people in Iran. We came together to protest against the atrocities of America and Israel,” he said.

The people of Kashmir want to tell the US and Israel that“we are alive and Muslims across the world are always ready to support their Muslim brothers”.