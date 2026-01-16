Headliners: Allison Worldwide Global CEO Wendy Lund

MENAFN - PRovoke) Our Headliners series gets under the skin of PR and communications leaders around the world who have made PRovoke Media headlines recently. The conversation uncovers the risks they have taken in their career, the people, brands and work they admire, their advice for industry newbies, and their guilty pleasures.

In this week's Q&A, we speak to longtime industry leader Wendy Lund, who this week officially became Allison Worldwide's new global CEO and parent company Stagwell's vice chair of health.



What's the biggest career risk you've ever taken? How did it work out?



In the earliest part of my career, I made a decision to leave the non-profit world after 10 years and take on an agency role to be in a more entrepreneurial environment. I knew nothing about how to work at an agency and was well into my career. Thanks to the amazing people who“indoctrinated” me, the support of great clients and my winning spirit, it worked out well!



What's the biggest creative risk you've ever taken?



I am obsessed with creativity. One of the biggest creative risks I took was launching The Most Beautiful Sound at the largest oncology meeting in the world (ASCO) in partnership with the American Society of Clinical Oncology. It was incredibly well received by the oncology medical community, which is an audience that has a very critical view of the world wanting only the best for their patients. It went on to win 2 Gold Lions at Cannes in 2023. A year later, when I met an oncology advocate on a plane and mentioned the campaign, she told me she had seen and loved it for her patients.



What do you think are the most important character traits for a great PR person?



See around corners! In today's world, there are surprises happening all over the place and in places we don't expect with people we don't expect to be affected. Being able to anticipate the unexpected while remaining steady and focused for clients is key.



Which company or organization do you most admire in terms of PR, branding or reputation management?



Well... I just joined Allison this week, and it was a very deliberate decision. So I have to say Allison!



Which individual, in any field, do you think exemplifies outstanding leadership or communication skills?



Melinda Gates is my hero(ine). She leads with head and heart and I try to exemplify her great leadership skills.



What's the best campaign you've seen recently?



I still love the Unilever Vaseline campaign because it makes such amazing use of influencers and is so creative. So happy it won big at Cannes.



Is there an industry trend or discussion you think is over-rated or exaggerated or just plain stupid?



Fake“authentic” user-generated content – hopefully this is a short-term trend. Let's just be real.



What's one piece of advice you'd give to someone entering the PR industry today?



Work really hard, learn how to use AI in a way that benefits your work, get to understand what your client expects and needs and be part of a team that achieves greatness. And don't give up even on tough days.



What's your guilty pleasure when you need to unwind from the high pressure of PR?



I started playing Mah jong when my kids were small and way before it was popular. It's part strategy and part luck. But really it's just an excuse to hang out with my friends.